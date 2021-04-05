Spring Fling boutique ready to go

The skilled stitchers, sewers, quilters and crafters who usually hold their annual open-to-the-public sales event in Green Valley in November stayed creative and busy these past months hoping for a spring go-ahead after the fall 2020 event was canceled.
Hopes, wishes and prayers have been answered! Sewing Bee members are holding a “Spring Fling” event on Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
Event coordinators Marcia Cleary and Jeanette Heath said the open-to-the-public event will offer colorful quality-made quilts, purses, handbags, home accents, aprons and kitchen items, plus jewelry and other handmade crafts being offered for the first time.
One new offering is a colorful and professionally crafted insulated casserole holder that allows easy transport when get-togethers with friends and neighbors resume.
Also new are microwave-bowl hot-pad holders, making it easy and safe to place and remove bowls of soup from the microwave. Generous-sized shopping totes made with colorful fabrics and strips of mesh for added strength are also new.
“Facilities Manager Joe Mazur suggested this event for the church to start opening up. We didn’t have our Sewing Bee boutique in November and we wanted to raise money for our charities,” Cleary explained.
All money raised at the April 10 event will go to two charities — Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build and the Rise Scholastic Foundation in Nogales, Mexico. Desert Hills Lutheran Church does not keep any of the proceeds from the event.
Health protocols will be followed. Shoppers will be required to wear a mask and will be given disposable gloves for handling items. A set number of shoppers will be allowed in at a time and the room count will be monitored.
Desert Hills Lutheran Church is at 2150 S. Camino del Sol.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net