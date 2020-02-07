Spotlight on abstract art
It was a big night for Carol Anne Lagden, who won First Place and People's choice ribbons, plus $500, for "Ascertainment."

 Ellen Sussman For the Green Valley News
Nan Lux won Second Place and $300 for "China Town."

The lobby and gallery at the Community Performance and Art Center were filled on Saturday night, Feb. 1, with artists, attendees and judge Barbara Kuzara, who selected winners for the 16th Annual Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition.

Marilyn Bergstrom won Third Place and $200 for 'Evolving."

Carol Anne Lagden earned first place and People’s choice ribbons for “Ascertainment.” Nan Lux placed second for “China Town,” and Marilyn Bergstrom took third place for “Evolving.” First place Honorable Mention went to Joan Belch for “Frosted Pane,” followed by second place Honorable Mention for Camille Vonnegut for “Abstract V7,” and Amy Pilger in third place for “Images of the Mind.”

For entertainment, artist Bonnie Nelson started an abstract painting. Artists and attendees saw her go from start to finish.

