Spotlight on abstract art

The lobby and gallery at the Community Performance and Art Center were filled on Saturday night, Feb. 1, with artists, attendees and judge Barbara Kuzara, who selected winners for the 16th Annual Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition.
Carol Anne Lagden earned first place and People’s choice ribbons for “Ascertainment.” Nan Lux placed second for “China Town,” and Marilyn Bergstrom took third place for “Evolving.” First place Honorable Mention went to Joan Belch for “Frosted Pane,” followed by second place Honorable Mention for Camille Vonnegut for “Abstract V7,” and Amy Pilger in third place for “Images of the Mind.”