SPIRITUAL ENCLAVE : New gardens, labyrinth in Amado

In the middle of March, when word of the pandemic became a serious concern, Green Valley resident Ken Lopez had a feeling something was calling to him.
As a member of Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Amado, he hadn’t ever done anything like the project he was about to undertake.
Lack of experience didn’t matter. Lopez grew up appreciating art, as both his parents were artists. He felt having a sense of perspective, dimension and color, he could create what he envisioned in his mind’s eye.
“I wanted to see beauty in front of our building. I saw an opportunity to give a gift and had a basic shape in mind — a crescent shape. I wanted each garden to feel like a virtual hug,” Lopez said of the eight rock gardens he has created along the front.
Having a visual plan in his mind, he didn’t lose any time in getting started. He’d drive along the South Frontage Road and stop to pick up rocks in a variety of sizes, shapes and colorations.
Now when he drives by, it doesn’t appear any rocks are missing.
“The rocks are rounded like they’ve been in water. And here we are 3,000 feet above sea level,” he said of the specimens he continued to collect. Placing them artistically, he created the eight embracing gardens that include mostly donated desert plants.
“I wanted a feeling of gardens flowing from front to back,” Lopez said with a look of accomplishment, though he said he has more planting to do.
To the left of Borderlands Congregation building and Lopez’ rock gardens is a meditation garden, labyrinth with inlaid tiles, and a memorial wall conceived, designed and created by Borderlands member Jim Hoy.
It’s been an ongoing seven-year project. The finished look shows it was well worth the time and effort Hoy devoted to it these past years.
There are sitting and walking areas, and it’s open to the public.
“The largest church-group in America is ‘non-church goers’ who sometimes feel a need to reflect on personal, pressing issues. This Meditation Garden will meet their needs with no strings attached,” is how Hoy views the result of his work.
Beyond Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Congregation’s own use, Hoy sees the area as a wonderful place to hold weddings, musical presentations, end-of-life memorial services and other outdoor get togethers. Parking is plentiful.
Hoy showed a sculpture of St. Francis and Guatama Buddha, who was a religious leader, spiritual teacher and founder of Buddhism. An abstract Tibetan chime/sculpture also graces the scenic, spiritual area.
“The garden reflects a spiritual, more so than an orthodox, religious enclave. The difference, of course, lies in the eyes of the beholder. Unitarian Universalists honor all the world’s great humanistic teachers, past and present,” he explained.
“We as a congregation hope that everyone, within and outside our congregation, will consider the meditation garden to be a ‘meditation oasis’ in the Sonoran Desert.”
Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Congregation is off I-19 Exit 48/Arivaca Road. Coming from Green Valley, turn left off the exit ramp, then turn right into Amado Territory Ranch.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.