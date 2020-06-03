Southwest history, ambiance at KENYON RANCH RETREAT

Centuries ago, ranching was a way of life for many in the Santa Cruz Valley. In the late 1600s, Padre Eusebio Francisco Kino, a Jesuit priest, established missions in the territory for Spain. Kino brought with him farming techniques and thousands of livestock to help establish and feed the communities supporting the missions. The late American historian Herbert Bolton called Kino “The cattle king of his day and region.”
Not long after the Great Depression, wealthy East Coast transplants began to buy up land in what is now present-day Tubac, Tumacacori and the Calabasas area. These new ranch owners invited friends and other wealthy business owners to visit Southern Arizona, encouraging them to purchase land parcels in the Southwest.
Many of the new landowners spent winters in Southern Arizona, returning East or to their homes in the Midwest when the heat of the summer began. Others remained and tried their luck with cattle ranching, some becoming very successful.
The early popularity of ranch life is attributed to President Teddy Roosevelt. An avid hunter and fisherman, Roosevelt purchased a ranch in North Dakota. He wrote about ranch life and his adventures in the frontier, inspiring Easterners to visit the great American West.
A new business emerged as ranch visitors longed to experience the cowboy life. While there were guest ranches prior to the 20th century, the trend grew considerably after World War I with postwar prosperity, the invention of the automobile, and the popularity of Western movies spiking interest in the wild, wild west along with the feelings of nostalgia for bygone days.
Many working cattle ranches morphed into guest or “dude” ranches — vacation getaways for “city folk” who want to experience the cowboy life. They still remain popular in some parts of the country today.
One entrepreneur, William T. Allen, spent his vacations at the Circle Z Ranch near Patagonia in the 1930s and later decided he wanted to go into the dude ranch business himself. Allen purchased land in the hills west of Tubac in 1936 and built a complex of stone buildings which for nearly 40 years was the winter vacation home for hundreds of Easterners, many of them “people of note,” according to the late Elizabeth Brownell, author of “They Came from Tubac.”
The 75-acre property was named Kenyon Ranch after Kenyon College, in Gambier, Ohio, where Allen studied. Along with his new wife, Marcella “Sis” Yingling of Washington, D.C., Allen opened his dude ranch to the public.
The June 19, 1942, issue of the Nogales International newspaper carried this description of the ranch:
“Kenyon Ranch, one of the best in Santa Cruz County… situated at an altitude of 3,400 feet and looks down over the beautiful Santa Cruz Valley with Mt. Baldy dominating the picture from its 10,000 foot elevation. The ranch is limited to about 25 guests and accommodations provide every modern comfort and convenience — every guest room having either a private or connecting bath — modern sanitation and plumbing throughout, with city electricity. The guest houses and center are built around charming patios.”
Today, Kenyon Ranch is on the market. Surrounded by historic sites such as the Tumacacori Mission, the Tubac Presidio, and St. Ann's Church, much of the ranch has been restored and upgraded to include modern amenities.
Kenyon Ranch recently operated as a retreat and spa facility hosting groups and individuals who wished to be restored in a peaceful, nurturing environment. The Tubac Historical Society held several of its fundraising annual picnics at Kenyon Ranch. The THS library started in 1974 following a large donation of books, maps, and photographs from the Kenyon Ranch.
“This 1930s-style guest ranch is built from rock found on the property at the time of construction,” says Gary Brasher, associate broker with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. “This ranch is ready for the next owner for a retreat site, small conferences or maybe an outstanding bed and breakfast.”
The Kenyon Ranch property features a 4,399-square-foot main house with a commercial kitchen and large dining room, 18 guest casitas and four stand-alone homes on the west side of property. The ranch includes 20 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms and 30 fireplaces. The renovated 2,000-square-foot Heron Lodge is equipped with audio-visual capabilities and is suitable for large
group events like galas and weddings where approximately 100 people can gather comfortably.
The ranch also boasts three private wells, a pool and hot tub, horse facility, round pen and tack room. Additionally, there are several massage rooms and a sweat lodge.
“This historic property provides peace, tranquility and plenty of room to expand, plus all the furniture, fixtures and equipment to run the facility is included in the sale,” Brasher says. “The ranch has incredible breathtaking panoramic views of the Tumacacori and Santa Rita Mountains plus amazing sunsets.”
Regina Ford writes occasional freelance articles for the GV News | Sahuarita Sun.