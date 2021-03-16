SKY’S THE LIMIT! A landscape painter's paradise

The ever-present sky with its changing sunrises and sunsets, cloud formations, and variations from light to dark is a constant source of artistic fascination for Green Valley artist Pat Doughty.
Decades ago, when she was a new mother in Minnesota and looking for some creative inspiration, she enrolled in a pottery class then quickly got hooked on watercolors — for 20 years.
Looking back, Doughty now says, “With watercolor there’s too much pre-planning. I love saturated color and transitioned to oil paints with rich saturated colors.
“I’ve always been attracted to dramatic landscapes and skies — and to the West because of the drama of big skies,” she pointed out.
When the time was right, Doughty and her husband, Tony, made the move from Minnesota to Southern Arizona, where changing sunrises and sunsets provide constant artful inspiration.
“It’s not just sunsets; it’s all the exciting variations we have here with the sky in Southern Arizona. It’s sunsets, sunrises, and the wonderful towering clouds of the summer monsoons. Monsoon season is wonderful. I’m out there taking photos, then I’ll tweak from photos and my imagination,” she explained.
Doughty loves to work with shapes and colors.
“The sky here is constantly offering me new material on an almost daily basis. With our clear air, big open spaces, mountains and plains, this area is truly a landscape painter’s paradise,” she said, adding that she likes working wet on wet and going for big, simple shapes.
With a spectrum of oil paints at her easel, Doughty’s landscapes and skyscapes will vary from realism and representational to abstract, but not totally too abstract, she acknowledged.
When she and Tony were looking for a home in Green Valley, he said there were four qualifications. One was that there had to be dedicated space for Pat to have a studio.
“I’ll offer help and suggestions — if she asks for it. I’m supportive. Sometimes I’ll help with titles,” he noted.
“And sometimes he’ll see something I don’t see,” Doughty added.
Her style has been influenced by artists of the American West — Maynard Dixon; Ed Mell whose art was inspired by the Colorado Plateau and the ever-changing skies and landscapes of Arizona; and Stephen Datz, who begins his oil paintings en plein aire but doesn’t usually complete them where he started.
Doughty’s vibrant and dramatic paintings are solely her distinctive interpretation of what she captures from her photos and scenic reality in her artistic mind.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.