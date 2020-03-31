SHOWER OF BABY GIFTS: Quail Creek women succor military parents-to-be

Women of Quail Creek, an active, creative and generous group, are busy preparing to shower soon-to-be first-time moms whose husbands, partners — or perhaps themselves — belong to the Air National Guard and Army National Guard in Tucson.
WOQC members have held an annual baby shower since 2011 to help military families welcome their first born without the substantial expenses of buying all the necessities for a newborn.
Chairing the event this year is Karen Baker.
“I truly believe in supporting the military, and these families live near us. We have a phenomenal group of 25 active and passionate women on our committee. This year we are also partnering with The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, who will be donating a significant amount of diapers to the families,” Baker explained.
Assisting her is Kathi Krieg, who was chairperson for the past two years.
WOQC starts planning in October and sets up teams to buy, sew, knit, crochet and organize ways to get Green Valley and Sahuarita residents to also buy, donate and make new baby items.
For the planned May 16 baby shower at the Tucson Air National Guard Base, 25 soon-to-be parents and couples have signed up. The shower is held in the spring to avoid competing with local charitable events taking place and while most winter visitors are still here.
Sue Ann Obremski generously takes on a major responsibility designing and sewing soft, safe and colorful baby items in her home sewing room. It includes nine sewing machines, with one that does professional artistic embroidery, along with several hundred spools of thread in every shade of every color, a range of scissors and other tools of the trade.
“She is the brains and hands-on person directing the making of more than 1,400 baby items for the shower. Sue Ann spends thousands of dollars of her own money to purchase all the fabric for these items and won’t take a penny of it in return,” Baker said.
Obremski, who started sewing at age 7, was taught by her mother and grandmother.
“I have a passion for sewing for babies. And designing cuddly animals, bibs, head rests, blankets, diaper bags — and pillows that match a book,” she pointed out.
For the 2020 shower, Quail Creek winter resident and children’s book author Yasmin John-Thorpe is donating 25 copies of “Goodnight Sonoran Friends” that tells about animals and birds in the Sonoran Desert. Obremski has designed a pillowcase and bookmark for the book’s theme.
Another creative item she makes are reversible bibs. The front is used during feeding, and the back has pockets for spoons and a wipe cloth. The bib then folds up and snaps to close, measuring 2 inches long by 5 inches wide.
What does she enjoys most about sewing for newborns? “Creativity,” Obremski said.
“Sue Ann is such a can-do person. When she designs a new baby item, she also writes the sewing instructions,” Baker noted.
Working with Baker and Obremski is Diane Gordon, who said the moms-to-be often know the gender of their newborn, so gift bags can be filled accordingly.
“The baby shower is for those military families expecting their first baby, for couples who may be stationed far away from family members and loved ones, and for those who have no support or financial help that they might need at this time,” Gordon said.
Monetary donations, baby clothes, Onesies, soft toys and large items including walkers, baby carriers, high chairs and swings are always welcome and appreciated.
As planned drop-off locations at Quail Creek’s Madera Clubhouse, Anza Athletic Club, and Arts and Tech Center are temporarily closed due to coronavirus warnings, donations may be brought to 475 N. Keyes Road in Quail Creek. There is a drop-box at the front door. For questions, or to have donations picked up, call Karen Baker at 520-269-7341.
