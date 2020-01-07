Go ahead, tell Mari Daniels to go fly a kite.
It was only six years ago that the seasonal Green Valley resident took to the skies in earnest in her native Washington state — first as a hobbyist and now as a competitive team kite flier.
The adventurous 75-year-old has always been an outdoors enthusiast. She excelled at horseback riding as a child and teen, and later took up deep-sea fishing in Puget Sound, photography and birding. Daniels even ventured into drag racing for a short time.
But it was kite flying that swept her off her feet as a young girl in the 1950s in her hometown of Everett, Washington. Then known as Mari Rucker, she marveled at the skill and finesse of a renowned local physician, Dr. Ray Bethell, who was deaf and flew three kites at the same time.
“Ray inspired thousands of people, including me,” said Daniels, who would happily run with a kite against the wind in a part of the world that, thanks to its wide open spaces and continuous strong gusts off the Pacific, is a kite flier’s Nirvana.
Her journey back to her childhood passion began six years ago when she got wind of some local kite fliers on nearby Whidbey Island.
They meet for a monthly fun fly, regardless of rain, shine or even fog, said Daniels.
She took a lesson on how to fly a dual line from a kite-making school, and then two years ago learned how to operate a quad line. By then, her zeal was sparked.
Obviously, she passed with flying colors, because she was asked to join a team, which has taken several national American Kitefliers Association awards.
That was definitely a high point, she said with a grin.
The competition is like the Olympics, said Daniels, referring to five judges who critique different types of kites, basing scores on craftsmanship, stability in flight, control, beauty in flight and design and structure.
Standing shoulder to shoulder, teams direct their kites in unison, similar to the movements seen in synchronized swimming. There’s even music that they choreograph their routines to. “It’s as precise as clockwork,” said Daniels, who has flown kites from the top of the Space Needle in Seattle and in a hot air balloon. She was part of a group that displayed their derring-do with a lighted kite show at EPCOT Center.
“Seeing hundreds of beautiful kites filling the sky is just incredible,” said Daniels, who clearly enjoys the camaraderie of like-minded enthusiasts who practice for hours to master skills and perform routines.
While visiting Green Valley, the kite flier finds other diversions to fill her time. She loves the warm weather, is a bit of a bird nerd, and plays the ukulele in a local group called Desert Ukes.
But there’s plenty of time to keep her kites airborne.
Flying begins with assembling the kite frame and double checking lines, all undone in a split second if they get tangled up, said Daniels, making a face at the memory. “You don’t really get good until you fly with other people, because you have to keep an eye on other kites that are close by,” Daniels said.
During a recent demonstration at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, Daniels deftly steered a 7-foot-long kite, made out of ripstop nylon. “If you feel it in your face, you’re in the wrong place," she said. With the right conditions, the kite will head up on the breeze as you release string tension.
Daniels said if the wind won’t take it for you, create the air it needs. Give the kite a solid start into the air, and keep moving until it gets going.
Once a kite is aloft, it generates about 20 pounds of pressure on each of the four lines.
“It builds your upper body strength,” remarked the former farm girl, who used to bail hay on her family’s farm. She smiled as her colorful kite rode the breeze and ascended into the sky.