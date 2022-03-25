Shoestring Players bring 'Harvey' to CPAC

On Friday, April 1, the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players open "Harvey," the 1944 wartime Broadway hit and 1945 Pulitzer Prize winning play. At a time when war is in our hearts and minds, this play is especially relevant.
As the play opens, social climber Veta Louise Simmons (Anne Butman) is hosting an afternoon party to promote both her ambitions and her eligible daughter, Myrtle Mae (Diana Ouradnick). Soon we meet Veta’s brother, Elwood P. Dowd (Brad Fondiler) and his invisible friend Harvey, a 6-foot plus invisible rabbit.
Veta, threatened by the fact that her social standing could come tumbling down, plans to have Elwood committed to the sanitarium, Chumley’s Rest, where Dr. Chumley (Jack Ross) and Dr. Sanderson (Chad Eggen) provide psychiatric care. The hilarity ensues when Dr. Sanderson mistakenly admits Veta instead of Elwood.
Mary Chase wrote Harvey during WWII, her attempt to help alleviate a great national sadness. When her neighbor lost her son to war, Chase wrote her Pulitzer Prize winning play to help her friend. “She began to haunt me. Could I ever think of anything to make that woman laugh again? . . . Then, one morning, I awoke at five o’clock and saw a psychiatrist walking across our bedroom floor, followed by an enormous white rabbit and I knew I had it.” She began to write.
Chase was born and lived her life in Denver. She grew up hearing Irish folklore stories, some including the Celtic pooka, a shape-shifting creature. Harvey, a 6-plus-foot rabbit, became the central, if unseen, character in the beloved play bearing his name.
Directed by Pat Timm and assisted by Marijane Milton, Harvey comes at a time when war is certainly on our minds and in our hearts as well. But the relevance of this play goes beyond that. During the three acts, Chase brings friendship, loyalty and the question of what constitutes mental illness to her stage.
This is Pat Timm’s first time directing a Shoestring production, but she is no stranger to the Shoestring stage. She has a wealth of experience both acting and directing. She is “grateful for having a most talented and delightful cast and crew to help these characters come alive. We hope that our audience takes away not only humor, but the enduring truths in this play.”
Stage Manager Marijane Milton adds, “It’s been an absolute delight to watch and bring Harvey to life. I can’t wait for audiences to see it! The cast is fantastic and fully embrace the humanity and comedy which embody this wonderful play.”
Rounding out the cast are Betty Chumley (Laurie Fondlier), Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet (Claudia Andrews), Judge Omar Gaffney (Larry Gutman), Miss Johnson (Lynn Henry), Ruth Kelley, R.N. (Regina Ford), Duane Wilson (Michael Muse) and E.J. Lofgren (Karen Kluge). Harvey plays himself.
As the play ends, the audience is left with one question: Is Harvey real or imaginary? We will leave that one up to you.