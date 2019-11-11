Enlighten your mind musically by attending a new program of keyboard performances by Ann-Marie Schaffer on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Church.
Each monthly Monday program of “Keyboard Classics and Comments” will provide a variety of compositions for piano, and occasionally organ, with commentary by Schaffer to explain each piece before it is played.
The opening program on Nov. 18 will be all piano selections.
It's free, open to everyone, and may be especially appealing to those wanting to know more about classical and chamber music.
“Music has always been an integral part of humankind. It’s a means to express our innermost feelings. Like all the arts, it’s a form of communication,” Schaffer said.
She cited two musically eloquent quotes: “Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent,” by Victor Hugo, and “Music, at its finest, is the human aspiration to express the inexpressible. It is the search for a way to utter what cannot be put in words,” by the Rev. Joseph Mazza.
Schaffer calls the monthly hour-long program “fun for musicians” with this analogy: “It’s like a basketball game where the ball is tossed back and forth. In music, it’s the melodies that go back and forth.”