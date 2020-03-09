Shawn Smith REMAX clinches BAJA Spirit League crown

Games played Feb. 28 to March 4, 2020
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Feb. 28: You can ask any player in the Jim Hill Spirit League who won this season, and every single one of them would say, “We did!” The 5-on-5-on-5 format in this league is just plain fun for everyone — win, lose or draw. But there is also no denying that the Shawn Smith REMAX team dominated all season both on offense and defense. With two Fridays to play and a 10.5-point lead, neither Animal Care Center of Green Valley nor Premier Properties can catch the Shawn Smith REMAX team.
Friday’s games included amazing defense from all teams, bringing fans to their feet in both games. Gil Moss, Dave Fehringer, Penny Durgan, Mac Robison, Tom Puzio, Dave Thomas and Ray Durgan robbed opponents of extra-base hits all day long while Craig Jackson and Donna Harrison teamed up for multiple double plays.
Offense was highlighted by inside-the-parkers by Animal Care Center’s Dave Fehringer and Greg Stabrylla, Premier Properties Gil Moss, Tom Puzio and Dave Thomas, and Shawn Smith REMAX’s Penny Durgan who jacked two, one a grand salami. Premier Properties’ Gil Moss went 9-for-10 on the day while teammate Tom Puzio went 8-for-10. Also going 8-for-10 were Animal Care Center’s Al Clayton and Dave Fehringer and Shawn Smith REMAX’s Paul Klouda, Ray Durgan and Penny Durgan.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Feb. 28: Health Insurance Solutions raced out to a 15-4 lead to win game one 20-13 over Cornerstone Wealth Management. Alan Welsch, Greg Schoenberg, Mark Hess and Bob Deering led the way. Down 5-0, Cornerstone went on a 13-for-14 hitting streak, taking game two 10-6 behind Clair Prody.
Afternoon: Longhorn Grill & Saloon split a pair of back-and-forth games with Scott Chancellor Realty Executives. Longhorn took the first 17-12 in extra innings. Chancellor’s team took the second 16-14. The latter win was sealed by a game-ending double play, pitcher Bob Clayton to Andy Lynch at first. Dave Erickson and John Brassell paced Longhorn. Super-sub Donna Harrison admirably filled the shoes of re-injured Longhorn manager Paul Vitale, who once again declined a Viking funeral.
March 2: Scott Chancellor Realty Executives swept Cornerstone Wealth Management 13-10 and 20-16. Realty’s Bob Barry was a defensive wall at third plus chipped in two triples and a single. Jim Avent had a career day with a homer, two triples, a single and 6 RBIs against the generous defense. The bat, glove and feet of manager Deb Sequin sparkled for Cornerstone.
Afternoon: Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors narrowly escaped with a pair of close wins over Longhorn Grill & Saloon 18-17 and 17-15. Bob Moss hit the seventh-inning game one winner for LeFave. Don Newman, Bob Udell, Tom Phelps and Dave Lee were unstoppable at the plate for LeFave.
March 4: Health Insurance Solutions and Longhorn Grill & Saloon each left with a victory. The Insurers took game one 18-11 behind the pitching of Dee Feagan and her 4-for-4 hitting. Mark Hess was 3-for-3. The bulls stormed back 18-17 in game two led by strong games from Dennis Taylor, Dennis Grimm and pitcher DeWayne Schmidt. Bob Deering was 3-for-3 for Health Insurance.
Afternoon: League-dominating, and well rested, Quail Creek Country Club showed no signs of rust as they took two from the Scott Chancellor Realty Executives 23-17 and 18-15. Rich Malinowski, Bill Kuhn and Jack Stoddard led the 41-run blitz for Quail. Chancellor stayed close for a while as Jim Reedy was 6-for-8 and Dave Hyslop added a pair of base-clearing extra base hits.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
March 2: Frank Trusiano’s four long-range doubles and Gary Peelman’s 3-run dinger rallied Insurance Center of Green Valley to their first mercy of the season, a 15-3 domination over Two Girls Pizzeria. Two Girls brought out the long ball in a 26-21 game two victory with Jerry Bost and Brian Kelley each blasting homers.
Afternoon: Injury-riddled Hickey Automotive was swept 20-9 and 17-16 by 3½ Happy Barbers. Bruce Scandling and Bill Seavecki each homered for the auto crew. Not impressed, Happy Barber’s Jim McDaniel, Tony Perry and Tom Trecker each jacked one over the fence while Bart Prieve got an inside-the-park round tripper.
March 4: 3½ Happy Barbers swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 15-10 and 12-11 behind star hitters Steve Heath, John Patterson and Tony Perry (2 taters), pulling them into a first-place tie in the Allison League. Leading Insurance Center’s offense were Jackie Branning, Gary Peelman and Bill Sheppard.
Afternoon: Paul Kotan and Randy Drenning 4-baggers nudged Two Girls Pizzeria to a 13-12 game one victory. Hickey squeaked by in game two winning 21-17 behind perfect at bats by Craig Jackson, Gregg Hartman and Bill Seavecki, who also provided a bases-clearing bomb.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through March 04, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
20
14
0
3½ Happy Barbers
20
14
0
Hickey Automotive
18
16
2
Insurance Center of GV
10
24
10
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
30
4
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
25
9
5
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
14
18
14
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
14
20
16
Health Insurance Solutions
11
21
18
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
6
28
24
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Points
PB
Runs YTD
Shawn Smith REMAX
37
-
154
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
26.5
10.5
85
Premier Properties, Inc.
20.5
16.5
74