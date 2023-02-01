tennis ladies.jpg

Joy Olsen (left) and Sharon Minor (right) enjoy a break while playing tennis at Quail Creek. 

Funny how one thing leads to another. When Bonnie Arnold moved to a brand new unit in Quail Creek, she soon saw the need for a Unit Rep to help new neighbors get to know one another. Bonnie stepped in, became her unit’s representative, and soon realized the rewards of smoothing the path for newcomers with a warm welcome and helpful information.

Bonnie, an avid tennis player, thought the same kind of approach might help in welcoming new members to the Quail Creek Tennis Club (QCTC). The Club’s president, Rick Wade, also saw the need and proposed the concept of an Ambassador Program.



