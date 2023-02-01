Funny how one thing leads to another. When Bonnie Arnold moved to a brand new unit in Quail Creek, she soon saw the need for a Unit Rep to help new neighbors get to know one another. Bonnie stepped in, became her unit’s representative, and soon realized the rewards of smoothing the path for newcomers with a warm welcome and helpful information.
Bonnie, an avid tennis player, thought the same kind of approach might help in welcoming new members to the Quail Creek Tennis Club (QCTC). The Club’s president, Rick Wade, also saw the need and proposed the concept of an Ambassador Program.
Bonnie crafted a comprehensive program and before long, twelve club volunteers committed to serve as Ambassadors for a year-long period. To ensure consistency and continuity, Bonnie developed a ten point checklist to guide the Ambassadors. Checklist points include everything from ball machine etiquette to help with logging onto the QCTC website to sign up for weekly league play. A final step is to get on the courts, hit a few balls, and play a game or two with their assigned Ambassador.
The Ambassador program has spurred a burgeoning interest in Social Club membership. One of the final commitments of the Ambassadors is to host new members at the next social activity and introduce them to other QCTC members. Past social activities have included a potluck tailgate, chili cookoff, ladies’ holiday luncheon, pizza/Valentine party and Cinco de Mayo fiesta.
Even non-playing spouses/partners may enjoy QCTC social activities with a Social Club membership. The QCTC Social Committee, (Cindy Gong, Dinah Shumway, Sylvia Arnold, and Chris Moravchik) have raised the bar for fun events, with each Social seemingly outdoing the previous one.
So… even without holding a racket, Quail Creek Tennis Club Members enjoy our fun (and yummy!) social events.
