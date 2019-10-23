Serve up savory Tuscan Chicken

From the kitchen of Sahuarita resident Ray Trombino comes this tasty recipe for Tuscan Chicken.
As Trombino points out, it's really delicious, and goes well with a salad and a vegetable.
TUSCAN CHICKEN
Serves 4
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ cup flour
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon herbs of Provence
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 clove garlic, squeezed through garlic squeezer
2 bullion cubes
6 ounces white wine
1 cup water
Mix flour, Italian seasoning, herbs of Tuscany, salt and pepper in a 1-quart freezer bag. Dry each chicken breast, put in bag to coat evenly, and put aside.
Pre-heat saute pan, warm the oil and the butter and garlic. Saute the chicken breasts about 5 minutes until golden brown and crisp. In the meantime, put the two bullion cubes in water, and boil in microwave until dissolved. Remove the chicken to a warm plate, add wine and chicken broth to saute pan, and de-glaze.
Return chicken to pan, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes until chicken is cooked. Remove chicken breasts and keep warm in oven.
Raise heat to high, and bring liquid to a boil. Reduce until it is the consistency of light cream. Serve chicken breasts, and pour sauce over each. Sprinkle with dry parsley or oregano for a final touch.