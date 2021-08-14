SENSATIONAL SEASON AHEAD: New acts, popular favorites at CPAC

Here's to enjoying good times again, and with the Community Performance & Art Center so close to home, there are months of great entertainment ahead as Executive Director Chris Ashcraft has lined up shows for every entertainment taste.
“Our goal is to present a variety of genres that represent different eras throughout history in addition to the present. We also feel a strong responsibility to provide opportunities to learn about various cultures throughout the world. Patrons of the arts have so much more to gain than just a fun night out on the town,” Ashcraft points out.
Vocalists, musicians, actors, lecturers and other performers are returning to the stage to delight audiences with a variety of more than 60 shows to choose from.
Highlighted here are a couple that each have two performances, plus one show with four performances. Now is an ideal time to order your tickets and select your seats.
Think back to popular hit songs of the 1960s to the mid-1970s when Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck delighted audiences. Enjoy their music again when David Fanning and Armen Dirtadian reprise their songs accompanied by a full band.
What will they sing? Humperdinck’s hits of “There Goes My Everything,” “Les Bicyclettes de Belsize,” “Spanish Eyes” and perhaps Jones’ favorites of “Green Green Grass of Home,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” or other favorites?
Fanning describes Jones’ voice as “very unique. We don’t try to replicate Jones’ or Humperdinck’s voices; we only sing their songs.
“When Jones and Humperdinck were hot, Green Valley seniors were in their demographic. Jones’ voice is still in good form but his performances are very limited,” Fanning explained, adding that he grew up in Green Valley, has family here and remembers when Safeway at Continental was being built.
At the two October performances, Fanning will recap the songs of Tom Jones, and Dirtadian will entertain with Humperdinck’s hits. It will be a refreshing musical return to your younger years.
“Back-to-Back: The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck” will have two shows at 3 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. Tickets are $25.
Plan for a broad-spectrum performance when Khris Dodge Productions presents “Classics Rock” with landmark music from Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin to modern music from Elton John and Barry Manilow.
Courtney Dodge, co-owner of Khris Dodge Productions, said Dennis Tamblyn and Liz Cracchiolo’s classical voice training sets them apart from others and makes them ideal for this show.
“Dennis regularly performs with Arizona Opera, so his voice has a presence that reverberates through a room. Liz majored in musical theatre at the University of Arizona and has the ability to adapt her voice to numerous roles and styles. Additionally, they have performed in several shows together, have excellent chemistry and their voices naturally blend together,” she pointed out.
In “Classics Rock,” Tamblyn will perform a rock rendition of “Vesti la giubba,” the recognized aria from the opera “Pagliacci,” and Cracchiolo will sing a beautiful version of “Can’t Keep My Eyes Off of You” superimposed with Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”
There are two shows of “Classics Rock”: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tickets are $30.
Everyone has their favorite Christmas songs, and when the Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company fills the stage with Plaid Tidings you’ll enjoy those beloved holiday songs in a refreshing new way.
“SAPAC aims to hire and lift up local talents versus importing talents from New York City,” quipped General Director Dennis Tamblyn, who is also a vocalist in the show.
Enjoy new arrangements of “Let It Snow,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with refreshing antics of Liam Boyd, Topher Esguerra and Danny Fapp who are Smudge, Jinx and Sparky, respectively, in the show and are colorfully clad in plaid.
“Holiday-themed shows tend to do well, so we were comfortable doing four shows,” Ashcraft pointed out.
Plaid Tidings has two shows on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Beyond these highlighted shows, pick up a copy of CPAC’s Program Guide for more delightful entertainment.
On Feb. 2, Judy Coder and Jennifer Epps will entertain with their own creative collection of tunes with a western and folk flair.
On March 5, enjoy an evening of creative culture as the Tucson-based Lajonik Polish Folk Ensemble presents colorful and lively songs and dances.
Show times for both are 7 p.m., and tickets are $20.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.