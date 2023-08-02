First adopted in 2012, the Seed Library with the Pima County Public Library system is a fun and important resource for amateur and expert gardeners alike to experience the joy of gardening while on a low budget.

Currently, there are 18 seed library locations in Pima County, including the Sahuarita Library and the Joyner-Green Valley Library.

seed library 1.JPG

Produce from Wesley Cook's plants grown with seeds from the seed library


Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

