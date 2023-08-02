First adopted in 2012, the Seed Library with the Pima County Public Library system is a fun and important resource for amateur and expert gardeners alike to experience the joy of gardening while on a low budget.
Currently, there are 18 seed library locations in Pima County, including the Sahuarita Library and the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
The seeds come in a variety of different plants, like flowers, herbs, grains, fruits and vegetables, and can be checked out like any other item at the library. Up to 10 seed packets can be checked out per month, but with no obligation to return or donate new seeds.
Sahuarita Library managing librarian Betsy Langley said 30 to 40 percent of the library’s seeds are donated to the library by local growers.
“Some people are successful and donate back,” she said. “We take those seeds and we repackage them into little personal sizes, like a little packet of seeds for a household to use for one planting season, and then they’re checked out.”
The seeds are checked out by people like Wesley Cook, who has used the seed library for more than two years and goes every few months to check out new seeds.
“To be able to go down to the seed library and to the libraries, which you pay for, you should use it,” he said. “I’m a budget gardener. I like it because if something dies, you’re not out hundreds of dollars. With the seed library, it makes it affordable. You're not getting a hundred-dollar tomato.”
Cook’s home garden is full of flowers, like marigolds, which he brought back from Colorado, and zinnias from the seed library, which have “taken over” the side of his house.
“I accidentally opened one and the seeds flew out and they just came up,” he said. “I had to get rid of the vegetables because of the flowers.”
Cook has instead moved his vegetables to a plot at the Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita and grows zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes and green beans, just to name a few.
He said in August he plans to plant more greens for the fall, like lettuce, cabbage, and kale, as well as other vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower.
“It's nice to go walk around the house and pick your salad,” he said. “It’s given us a lot of produce.”
This is something Langley said the seed library aims to do.
“One of the ideas is to help people with food security,” she said. “It's not like their garden is going to feed them everything for the month, but it could add some nutritional content.”
Langley also said food security is just one part of the goal. The seed library also works towards the environment and sustainability.
“The idea is that as people are checking out seeds and seed saving and returning them, hopefully those seeds are getting more acclimated to the desert climate and with climate change and things like that,” she said. “Basically, just to support the community in these efforts to improve sustainability or to try to build our collection into more resilient seed stock.”
Another aspect of the seed library is education, she said, especially when geared towards children.
“Getting out and gardening is a good family practice to kind of teach kids how things grow,” Langley said. “We’ve learned that kids are more likely to eat food that they've grown themselves, so that might be a way to improve healthy choices. It helps them learn, too, about botany and the growth process of plants and nutrition and how to care for something.”
Langley also said the seed library is good for those who want a small plant or garden.
“You don't need a huge space,” she said. “You can plant things in containers. Often they do better in containers here just because it keeps the soil from drying out so fast.”
According to Cook, it doesn't even matter what kind of container people put seeds in.
“Go home and put it in a 5-gallon bucket,” he said. “Have a tomato plant.”
Langley said it’s all about experimentation.
“That's kind of the fun of the seed library too,” she said. “You can take a bunch of different packets home and try things. See what works for you and what doesn't.”
But overall, both said that one of the biggest benefits of the seed library is giving people the opportunity to try something new.
“I guess our main message would be to try it if you've never tried,” Langley said. “Give it a try and see what happens.”
Cook agreed it gives people something new to try.
“The other thing about the seed library is if you aren't an experienced gardener and you want to try it, it's a great way to try something,” he said.