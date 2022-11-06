Pat

Pat Aguilar, Tubac Art Walk chair and owner of Feminine Mystique in Tubac Village

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

More than 60 galleries and businesses will welcome visitors to the annual Tubac Art Walk on Nov. 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pat Aguilar, Art Walk chair and owner of Feminine Mystique gift shop, said a color-coded walking map will make it easy to see where shops can be found on Tubac Road, Plaza Road, Camino Otero and surrounding streets.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?