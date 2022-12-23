Most of the kindergarten class poses with Santa. Top row (L to R): Sophia Flores, Sophia Morales, and Jamie Patton. Middle row: Dylan Rodriguez and Adalynn Scoggin. Bottom row (L to R): Abigale Ybarra, Julian Castro, Estevan Olivas, Gerardo Sarabia Campista, Michael Loreto, and Nathalie Toscano.
Front Row: Fred Gersmeyer as Santa and Joan Dakin. Back row: Sandie Stone, Judy Gersmeyer as Mrs. Claus, Candie Walker, Po Pyle, Kate Ovens and Cathy Veatch.
First grader Joi Lopez sits on Santa's lap and receives a gift.
First grader Tony Cousineau gives Sana a big hug.
“Women Who Care” is a group of women from Green Valley. Earlier this month, they brought Christmas joy to the children of Sopori School in Amado. As Santa handed out gifts, he asked each child if they had been good and surprise - they all said yes!
