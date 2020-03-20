When we walk down the street and come to a building site, we all pay attention to our safety by reading the various signs and markers that indicate there is danger afoot. Likewise, when we drive down the highway or road and see signs indicating there is construction ahead, we take precautions and slow down.
That is what we are supposed to do, but many times that isn’t what happens. We don’t slow down.
According to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, there were 89,206 work zone traffic accidents in 2018. The majority of these were rear-end accidents. Excessive speed, lack of attention, failure to merge in an orderly manner, or merging at excessive speed, the use of cell phones and text messaging, and drunk drivers were all reasons for these accidents.
Of the 89,206 accidents, there were 625 fatalities, and 37,476 injuries of which 20,000 were workers. The remainder of the accidents resulted in property damage. Obviously, a work zone is a dangerous place.
There was a fatal accident March 4 in the Phoenix area in which an ADOT worker was killed. This was the first ADOT worker to be struck and killed while working along the highway since 1998. We have to be careful.
The work zone itself is filled with heavy equipment, such as dump trucks, road graders, cement trucks, front loaders, trucks filled with rebar, and many other necessary items. On top of that, if it’s a night construction zone there are very bright lights to contend with. Many times the lanes are restricted, the surfaces uneven and rough with loose gravel or dirt. And then you have to watch for sudden lane or directional changes.
Everything about a construction zone is fraught with danger, so that’s why they do everything possible to alert you that you are approaching one.
Alerting and controlling devices are used in road construction and road maintenance work areas. Orange is the basic color for these devices. Construction and maintenance signs are usually diamond shaped. Flashing arrows panels are used both day and night to give advance warning that a lane change is eminent. When you see one, slow down and follow the directions.
Sometimes electronic signs are used to give you advance warning of a construction zone. And then there are a variety of cones, drums and barricades, usually orange-and-white striped, used to guide you safely through the work area. A detour sign is usually orange and black.
So, what about the One of Thirty-three? Well, there are 33 states where the fine is doubled for any traffic violation that occurs in a highway construction or maintenance zone. Arizona is One of Thirty-three. The Sheriff’s Department and DPS are very concerned about the safety of workers and the number of accidents that take place in work zones and are actively enforcing the traffic laws.