“Officer, I didn’t know.”
The driver told the officer that “I didn’t know that the car in front of me was going to slow down and turn. He didn’t signal! I couldn’t help but hit him; it was his fault.”
According to the Arizona Drivers License Manual, sec. 2 safe driving practices, communicating means clearly showing other drivers and pedestrians what you plan to do early enough to avoid a collision.
Any time you plan to change directions, use your turn signals — whether you are changing lanes, turning at an intersection, entering or leaving a freeway, pulling away from a curb or pulling off to the side of the road.
Develop the habit of using your turn signals even when you do not see any other vehicles on the road. The vehicle you do not see is the most dangerous one.
Here are some rules to follow:
Signal at least 4 seconds before you turn, so other drivers will have time to react.
If you plan to turn beyond an intersection, do not signal until you are in the intersection (drivers in the intersection may pull into your path.)
After you complete your move, be sure your signal is off.
Other drivers expect you to keep doing what you are doing. Signaling lets them know you are going to do something different and gives them time to react to your move.
Signaling does not give you the right of way. Turns may be indicated using electric turn signals, hand signals, or both. The law designates which lanes and positions you must use when turning and requires you to signal 100 feet before you turn.
According to the Arizona Criminal and Traffic Law Manual, sec.28-736, the following is the correct method of giving hand or arm signals:
• Left turn — hand and arm are extended horizontally.
• Right turn — hand and arm extended upward with elbow bent.
• Stop or decrease speed — hand and arm extended downward.
You should always signal before you:
• Change lanes.
• Turn at an intersection or into a driveway or alley.
• Enter or leave a freeway.
• Pull away from the curb.
• Pull over to side of the road.
We can all do a better job of letting other drivers know what we are going to do, so let’s all do it.
In addition to signaling to let the other drivers know your intention, it’s so important at dawn and at dusk that you have your headlights on. You may be able to see OK, the trouble is, in many cases you can’t be seen until it is too late to avoid an accident. So, turn on your lights and be safe.