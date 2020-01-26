Towing a trailer … we do it all the time for various reasons. If we’re snowbirds, we may be towing a trailer or a car behind our vehicle. If we’re doing some landscape maintenance, we may be towing a smaller trailer. Or if we’re moving, it may a different kind of trailer altogether.
Whatever we are towing, there are regulations we must comply with for our safety and the safety of others.
First, let’s take a look at the regulations regarding the RV tow. My wife and I were full-time RVers for about six years and always had a TOAD behind our motorhome. So, I got pretty familiar with the rules and regulations attendant to towing.
Our vehicle couldn’t be higher than 13 feet, 6 inches, wider than 8 feet, 6 inches, or longer than 45 feet. The combined two vehicle length couldn’t extend beyond 65 feet. We had to have a safety chain and brake activation on the car.
Some states do not require braking on the towed car, but many states, Arizona for one, do require brakes on the car to work. The additional braking power from the towed vehicle helped us stop or slow down more quickly if necessary and helped a lot on hills.
The brake lights, turn signals and running lights all had to work. We went through our check list every time before we pulled away from our RV Park site.
If you have a travel trailer over 30 feet, you do have to register it for either a one-, two- or five-year period. If your travel trailer weighs more than 3,000 pounds, it has to have brakes, including breakaway brakes. It has to have tail lights, license plate lights, brake lights, clearance lights, turn signals, reflectors, and a safety chain. Fire extinguishers and flares are not listed as required, but they are good things to have on board.
In Arizona it is permissible for someone to ride in a travel trailer, fifth wheel or pickup camper while underway. Triple towing is permissible only with a Fifth Wheel trailer. Maximum tow speed is 65 mph, but I would never recommend that speed as it is harder to stop the faster you go, especially when towing. You also increase the risk of jackknifing when you have to brake hard at high speed.
In addition, the economies of towing go against speed. With our motorhome, the most economical speed was 62 mph, and we could also take lots of pictures at that speed.
Utility trailers do have to be registered in Arizona. A license plate light is required, as well as a red light mounted on the back of the trailer, no lower than 15 inches from the ground and no higher than 72 inches from the ground, that can be seen for 500 feet. A trailer with a gross weight of more than 3,000 pounds has to have brakes, otherwise it is not required. Your load must be secured and covered (tarped) if it is likely to spill or fall on the street or highway.
If you have to tow something with a device such as a chain, cable or rope, the length cannot exceed 15 feet from one vehicle to another and a white flag or cloth must be displayed on the device itself.
Towing can be for fun, convenience or work. The important thing in all instances is to make it safe and legal.
Ref: Arizona traffic and Vehicle Regulation/Law