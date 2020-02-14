My first bike that I remember was a single speed 24-inch J.C. Higgins. It was purple and gray and it was tough.
One day I was flying down a hill where, at the bottom, I had to hit an underwater bridge in order to cross a small stream. I missed the bridge, the bike stopped suddenly when it hit the bank, and I was airborne. I survived and the bike was undamaged.
In those days the last thing on my mind was any law or regulation that would apply to my bicycle riding. It's different today; there are rules and regulations and we're going to discuss some of them.
These rules and regulations can be found in the Arizona Revised Statutes, Title 28 Transportation, Ch. 3, Traffic and Vehicle Regulation, Article 11 Operation of Bicycles: 28-811-28-819. They cover bicycles, electric bicycles and electric scooters. There are some provisions for electric bikes and scooters not covered here, but they relate to labeling of the vehicles.
One of the main things to remember is that when riding on a roadway or a shoulder adjoining a roadway, a bicyclist is subject to the same rights and duties as a driver of a vehicle.
Always stop for stop signs and obey other traffic signs, and always check for oncoming traffic.
You can't carry more people than the bicycle is designed to carry. Since you are usually slower than the cars, you have to stay as far to the right as possible. Now, you can move to the left enough to pass another bicycle or slower vehicle (golf cart) and if you are making a left turn at an intersection or private road or driveway. Of course, you move to the left to avoid any kind of obstacle.
Always use the appropriate arm to make your turn signal, left arm for left turn and right arm for right turn. Let drivers know what you are going to do. If you are going to go straight at an intersection, get in the through lane, not to the right of a turning vehicle.
You can't ride two abreast on a roadway, except on paths or parts of a roadway set aside for bicycles. When riding in the bike lane, try not to ride on the line. It makes it hard for the cars or a bus to maintain the 3-feet distance required.
Bike lanes are for bicycles or other designated users, but not for cars. You can't leave your bicycle parked in a bicycle lane.
If you go to the store on your bike, you can't carry a package or bundle or article if it prevents you from using at least one hand on the handlebars.
We always had lights on the front and back when we rode after dark. Your front white light has to be visible for at least 500 feet, and your back red reflector must be visible from 50 to 300 feet. In addition to the reflector, a bicycle must have a red light that is visible from a distance of 500 feet.
As much fun as it is, you can't operate a bicycle that is equipped with a siren or whistle.
Your brake has to allow you to skid the braked wheel on dry, level clean pavement.
Green Valley is great place to ride and the roads are meant to be shared. So, drivers be extra alert for bicyclists and give them every courtesy, as they will you.
We had great fun riding our bikes and we got a lot of exercise. Remember the rules, be safe, wear your helmet and have a great ride.