Just like Ella Fitzgerald used to sing, “Summertime and the living is easy,” we here in Green Valley can sing, mutter or say “summertime and the driving is easy.” The only problem with that is, some of us take it way too far.
Because the roads are emptier, we get even more complacent than usual and this is a problem.
Let’s start with “stop signs.” It seems that many people think that just because they don’t see a car at the intersection they don’t have to stop. The “stop sign” means stop — with or without other cars being present — so really pay attention and come to a complete stop when you see a stop sign.
How about “speed limit signs.” Just like stop signs, speed limit signs mean the same with or without other cars. It is so easy to go quite a bit faster when we don’t see any other vehicle, but so often it’s at that moment when we think we’re the only car on the road when we get a little lazy and hit the car we don’t see. Posted speeds are safer speeds.
Then there’s that “little lever” on the left side of the steering column. It seems like sometimes when we’re behind someone and they turn, they forget to use that little lever to turn on their turn signal. It happens all the time. It is very important to use your turn signal whether there is another car around or not. It’s a part of driving that sometimes doesn’t seem to be important, especially in the “summertime and the driving is easy,” but it is. So please use your turn signals.
Complacency or confusion are the only explanations for the next problem. During the summer, we have more incidents of cars going up the wrong side of the road. Very dangerous and usually a result of being complacent and not paying attention to where we are going.
Head-on collisions are not much fun and can be a result of going the wrong way in a lane. Be very careful to make proper turns so that you end up in the correct lane.
There are many other examples to use, but by now I’m sure you get the drift. “Summertime and the driving is easy” can be a great time, we just have to drive as if the traffic is heavy and demands our full attention. We want everyone to get home safely. Don’t get complacent!