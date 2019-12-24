According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, approximately 20 percent of all vehicle accidents happen in parking lots. These accidents are not usually serious, but they can be time consuming and costly. The following suggestions may be useful in avoiding a parking lot accident.
Slow down: Other drivers are the biggest danger. But if you slow down, you’ll be able to react faster and avoid a collision.
Pay attention to pedestrians: Pedestrians in parking lots seem to think that they don’t have to watch for traffic (so often they will walk right down the middle of the road). So be really aware of where they are. Keep your eyes open and don’t assume they know you are there.
Be especially aware of children: They’re small, hard to see, and dart out from beside parked cars. Many times, parents lose track of their kids, so be aware.
Keep your distance: The best way to keep your doors dent- and scratch-free is to park away from other vehicles and walk a little farther.
Check to see if the way is clear: When backing out, it’s important to really look before you back out. You may have to turn your head sharply to check to make sure it’s clear behind you. Don’t just rely on your backup camera!
Be courteous, kind and don’t be in a hurry.
If you do have an accident, be sure to do the following. Call 911 and report the accident. A deputy may not respond because most parking lots are on private property and most parking lot accidents are minor. Regardless, if they do or do not show up, get the other driver’s information. Get their name, phone number, insurance information and driver’s license number. Write down what happened, so you won’t forget. Use your phone to take a picture of the damage and the license plate. If the deputy does not come, then go the Sheriff’s office and make a report. This is very important! Call your insurance company and let them know what happened.
Here are some personal safety tips to make your shopping experience safer:
Shop during the daylight hours. If you shop at night, take someone with you.
Dress casually and don’t wear expensive jewelry. The plainer you look, the less likely someone will bother you.
Park in well lighted areas, under or near a camera if possible.
Don’t carry or flash large amounts of cash.
If possible, put packages out of sight and be sure to lock your doors.
And most importantly, be aware of your surroundings.
Take care, be aware, shop safely and have a Merry Christmas.