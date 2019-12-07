According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, since the late 1960s and early 1970s, more than a million people have died in automobile crashes. Of that million, 35 percent to 40 percent were alcohol related.
Both the number of fatalities and alcohol-related fatalities have been declining since the 1970s. In 2010, there were just more than 32,000 fatalities, and about 33 percent were alcohol related. In 2018 there were approximately 30,000 automobile fatalities with about 30 percent being alcohol related.
Things are getting better. One of the reasons is that other drivers are more informed about how to recognize an impaired driver. Impairment can also be caused by accidentally overdosing a prescription drug or missing a dose or using an illegal drug. The impairment looks the same in many cases.
The following is a synopsis of the NHTSA list of what cues to look for in an impaired driver. The driving behaviors fall into four categories.
• Problems in maintaining proper lane position.
• Speed and braking problems.
• Vigilance problems.
• Judgment problems.
Problems in maintaining proper lane position include: weaving (moving from one side of the lane to the other, sometimes into the other lane), drifting: (moving in a straight line, but at a slight angle to the lane), swerving: (making a sudden turn away from a generally straight line when the driver realizes he's in the wrong lane).
Turning with a wide radius or almost hitting another vehicle are additional clues.
Stopping Problems include: Stopping too far from a curb or at a strange angle, stopping too short or beyond a limit line, jerky or abrupt stops.
Speed Problems include: Accelerating or decelerating rapidly for no apparent reason, varying speed from fast to slow, driving 10 mph or more slower than the posted limit.
Vigilance Problems include: not using turn signals or using them improperly, crossing traffic and turning in front of oncoming traffic with insufficient space.
Judgment Problems include: following too closely, illegal turns, driving in the opposing traffic lane, driving off the road on the shoulder or in a dangerous manner.
When we observe any of the above behaviors exhibited by another driver, we need to consider the possibility that he/she might be impaired and a danger to us and our fellow drivers. This is the "WHEN" to call and 911 is the “WHO” to call.
Christmas is coming, and New Year's is just around the corner.
Unfortunately, imbibing and impairment seem to increase with the holidays, so be ever so alert, pay attention to drivers, and when you see someone driving impaired, pull over and use your phone! CALL: 911!