A few years ago, when I was just a kid, our family would take a long road trip from Colorado to Ohio. My dad had a 1936 Black Plymouth Cab, which gave us boys lots of room to play in the back seat. Before we would leave, he’d have the car serviced to make sure the tires, brakes, hoses, fluids, and wipers were all okay, just like we do today.
Back then, cell phones didn’t exist, so having a hands-free application or texting weren’t issues. Today the National Highway Traffic Safety Association reports that in 2018, 25% of all traffic accidents involved at least one driver using their phone. In addition, they report that texting while driving makes you 6 times more likely to have an accident than driving while intoxicated. So, it’s much better not to do either.
Dad always got a good night sleep before we left, and he took lots of breaks since he was the only driver. He wasn’t on any medications that would cause drowsiness, but it’s a good idea to know how your medications will affect you while driving.
We didn’t have seat belts, but now we do and it’s important that everyone in the car has their belt fastened. We didn’t have turn signals either, but people signaled using hand signals. Today we have turn signals, and using them is the courteous and safe thing to do. It lets the other driver know where you are going.
We boys would be in the back pretending we were driving and dad would give us tips. He’d tell us not to follow too closely; he taught us the 3 second rule. He’d say pick out a stationary object ahead and when the car in front passed the object start counting. If you passed that object in less than 3 seconds, you were going too fast. In bad weather, increase the count to 6 seconds.
He told us to stay within the speed limit and, when going slower, stay to the right. If we had had cruise control, he would have said not to use it in bad weather to avoid hydroplaning or skidding.
Road rage wasn’t labeled as such back then, but if someone does something that irritates you, the best thing to do is pull over and cool off. If it appears the other driver is intoxicated, call 911.
Stay alert, as sudden changes in the traffic can create havoc and cause accidents.
We had great fun on the long trips, and now we follow the tips we learned and travel safely. I hope you’ll do the same.
