Roundup features Western music, poetry

Anyone longing to get out and enjoy an afternoon of upbeat live western entertainment that’s close to home can set aside Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. to attend a new event.
That’s when the Arizona Chapter of the International Western Music Association will be bringing the Green Valley Roundup to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. Two stages will be filled with more than a dozen cowboy and cowgirl vocalists and poets from across Arizona for four hours of good old saddle-style western performances.
If your cowboy hat and boots have been sitting idle, dust ‘em off and dress up in your favorite jeans and western-style attire to blend right in.
Green Valley resident musicians John Paulson and Sherry Walker are, respectively, president and secretary of the association’s Arizona Chapter. Both are part of the 43 Miles North band and will entertain with other groups from across Arizona coming to perform.
Two stages will run simultaneously in the Fellowship Hall and the Choir Room.
Cowboy western songs will be performed by a dozen professional entertainers featuring Carol Markstrom, Igor Glenn, Dan McCorison, Janice Deardorff, Buffalo Bryan Marr and Ashley Westcott, plus cowboy poets Mike Dunn, Dan “Doc” Wilson and Gary Kirkman.
“Also appearing are cowboy bands Cimarron Sidekicks from Phoenix and 43 Miles North from Green Valley, who will perform western favorites including “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water” and “Spurs That Jingle, Jangle, Jingle,” Walker said.
Cimarron Sidekicks sing contemporary western songs and favorites from movies and TV, bringing back memories of the Old West. Their audience sing-alongs, blended with great vocal harmonies and some foot-stompin’ instrumentals, assure a delightful session of good western entertainment.
Raised on a farm in Oregon, Walker has been playing cowboy music for about 20 years. She introduced this music genre to Paulson, who’s from a small ranching community in Montana, and their voices blend together so well.
They met in Green Valley and have been singing partners for 10 years, performing with the 43 Miles North band, the Silver City Jam Band and entertaining as a duo.