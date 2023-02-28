Most homeowners approach electrical jobs in their home themselves with some anxiety, and they should. After all, if you mess up a paint job, you can paint over it. However, when doing the wrong thing with electrical wires, the results can be serious, if not disastrous.
I’m not allowed to do electrical work at my house anymore. When our kids lived at home, my wife, “Sweet Jennifer,” used to threaten that if she ever saw me take the electrical tools out again, she’d take all the kids and pets to the ER and wait for me to arrive. I’ve had sparks fly across the room, and I’ve felt that eerie voltage sting creep through my body. Not a great feeling!
Plenty of homeowners are confident in their knowledge of electricity and have successfully changed outlets and installed new lighting fixtures. Just because you have a little know-how and common sense or plan to ask someone at the hardware store what to do, you cannot guarantee a successful and safe outcome. An inexperienced person at the hardware store could offer the wrong advice or instructions.
Projects involving electrical wires should never be taken on as a DIY project. If you make a mistake with the electrical wires, something could catch on fire or you could be electrocuted – and not just a little shock; the results could be deadly.
That is why projects involving wiring should always be done by a professional electrician licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
That said, there are a few tasks related to your home’s electrical system that you can do yourself.
Know the age of the electrical system
It is important to know the age of your electrical system. Familiarize yourself with the electrical service panel. Usually, the panel is outside the house on a wall or inside a garage. The date of the last inspection should be on the inside of the circuit breaker panel. If a date can’t be found, go by the age of the house.
Label the electrical panel
In many older homes, a few marks or labels have been scratched on the panel to indicate what areas breakers serve, but that doesn’t provide the detail on all outlets served by individual breakers. Often the labels are nearly unreadable.
Match the breakers to the switches and outlets and label the circuit breakers. The easiest way to do this is to have two people – one inside the house and one outside - both on cellphones and communicating back and forth. Use a Sharpie and write legibly on the panel or use labels. However, labels can dry out and fall away over time, so periodically check the panel and make sure they are adequately adhered.
Testing GFCI outlets
The ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) that prevent electrocution could be damaged by power surges during storms. A GFCI – which can be part of an electrical receptacle, circuit breaker or in a portable device – trips the circuit when it detects ground faults or leaky currents. It protects the user of electrical equipment from electrocution by shutting off the electric path to that appliance.
Even when homes do have GFCIs, most homeowners don’t know how often to test them. You should test yours every month, and again after power surges, to check for damage. Here’s how to test them:
- Push the “reset” button on the GFCI receptacle to prepare the unit for testing.
- Plug a lamp into the GFCI and turn it on. The lamp’s bulb should light up.
- Push the GFCI’s “test” button. The lamp should turn itself off.
- Push the “reset” button again. The lamp should turn on again. If the lamp doesn’t turn itself off when you push the “test” button, that means your GFCI is defective. To fix it, call a licensed electrician.
Pay attention
Pay attention to the warning signs that something is amiss.
• Malfunctioning switches and outlets: If switches or outlets don’t work or are broken or prone to tripping the circuit breaker, something is wrong with the wiring.
• Dimming or flickering lights: Because light fixtures typically draw only a small amount of power, dimming or flickering is rarely caused by a problem with the fixture itself. More likely the issue is with major appliances or space heaters that are wired to the same circuit and use a lot of energy.
• Hot or smoking outlets, switch plates and circuit breaker box: Outlets should never become hot. The switch plate may be slightly warm, but if the outlet is hot, turn off what is plugged in and try it in another outlet. If the outlet grows hot without anything plugged in, it may be wired incorrectly. If an outlet or breaker box is smoking or extremely hot to the touch, get everyone out of the house and then call the fire department immediately.
• Sparking: If the spark is coming from a breaker panel, fuse box or outlet, go to the breaker box immediately and turn off all the breakers. Then call an electrician who can safely diagnose the issues and turn them back on. A sparking appliance may mean that the fixture itself is damaged. Turn off the breaker to the appliance. A reputable appliance repairperson should be able to remedy that by testing the appliance and the outlet that powers it. If the appliance is new, find out if it can be repaired under the warranty.
• Funny odors: A new appliance may produce an odor the first few times it’s powered up. If you detect an odd smell coming from an outlet, turn off and unplug anything connected to it. Don’t use it again until a qualified electrician checks it out. If your fuse box or breaker panel has a weird odor, call the electrician right away.
• Buzzing outlets: Outlets should not emit any sounds. Loose prongs, outlets or fraying wire can cause the current to jump, thus producing a buzzing sound. If you’re sure a sound is coming from an outlet, stop using it and call an electrician.
Biannual inspection
Hire a licensed electrician to do an inspection every two years.
They key to managing your home’s electricity is to play it safe. Always use a professional electrician licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, such as a Rosie on the House Certified Partner.