Cutting electrical wires should only be performed by an electrician licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

Most homeowners approach electrical jobs in their home themselves with some anxiety, and they should. After all, if you mess up a paint job, you can paint over it. However, when doing the wrong thing with electrical wires, the results can be serious, if not disastrous.

I’m not allowed to do electrical work at my house anymore. When our kids lived at home, my wife, “Sweet Jennifer,” used to threaten that if she ever saw me take the electrical tools out again, she’d take all the kids and pets to the ER and wait for me to arrive. I’ve had sparks fly across the room, and I’ve felt that eerie voltage sting creep through my body. Not a great feeling!



