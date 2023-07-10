2300467329

It's important to purchase a permit before beginning certain types of home improvement projects. 

You are getting set to work on your latest home improvement project. Before you tear down the walls, move electric and plumbing, or add a room, you'd better have a permit.

A building permit is an official approval by your municipality that allows you, or a hired contractor, to remodel an existing structure or build something new on your property. They ensure homeowners comply with local building codes and standards.

Failure to obtain proper building permits can impact your home's official valuation.


