When we think of neighbors, many of us tend to think of the people next door, across the street or directly behind our houses. There are many more neighbors to consider and many factors that make each of us different.
Different people. Same neighborhood.
Our diverse backgrounds also mean that various languages, religions and cultural differences are plentiful. It is important to recognize, respect and learn about each others' differences. In some cultures, multiple generations live under one roof. Whereas, in others, once a child turns 18-years-old or graduates high school, they are on their own.
There are several types of families in every neighborhood. There’s mom, dad, and a couple of kids, single-parents, grandparents raising grandchildren, foster families, newly adopted children, roommates, and multi-generations, for example.
Your neighbors may include newly or previously arrived refugees, asylees, asylum seekers, or other forcibly displaced people who are establishing themselves in their new community.
Knowing tidbits like this about the people around you could help you further understand and get along despite differences and help them feel at home.
Vacation rentals
What if your neighbors are temporary and keep changing, as has become the trend with vacation rentals?
Third party companies provide an online service that connects hosts and paying guests with short-term vacation rentals. While it may be a win-win for the host and guest, these types of “residents” can be a nightmare for the neighborhood.
During the holidays of 2021 there was a party of 150 people just six doors down from our house. Shots were fired — probably to “ring” in the New Year, and police and their helicopters swarmed the area.
When the ruckus rang out, the whole neighborhood communicated and kept each other up to date through the app, Nextdoor, and provided information on how to report and collectively let the police know what was going on.
One of the Rosie on the House staff members has found that to be the case as well. She said she found out about a vacation rental a few streets from her house through the Nextdoor app.
What can you do about unneighborly vacation rentals?
Don’t assume that vacation rentals are forbidden by your community’s CC&Rs. A careful analysis of your CC&Rs is necessary. Note that some CC&Rs define the terms “rental” and “lease” broadly to include granting the right to “use” a unit in exchange for the payment of money. Also, many CC&Rs were adopted long before the rise of online rental services, so the issues faced today may not have been a consideration when adopted.
In older neighborhoods, CC&Rs are not well known unless someone is trying to pull a permit. Vacation rental owners and their representatives must understand the laws in their city, county, state and community before renting their homes.
It is just as important that the renters are provided with the rules. Check with your community’s board and ask whether renters are required to read and agree (by signature) to abide by the rules so as not to disrupt the regular activities and life of the neighbors.
If you have trouble with a rental, follow the community’s chain of command to file a complaint.
Tip: If you are house hunting, review the CC&Rs before you buy. Find out if the homes in your immediate area are rentals, vacation rentals or owner-occupied.
Businesses
Many neighborhoods are next to businesses, which are also part of our neighborhoods. Businesses can make the same social impact as residents, plus they provide economic support and may increase a neighborhood’s resale value, depending on the type of business.
It is also a good idea to support your neighborhood’s businesses, particularly the locally owned ones, such as restaurants, shops and other services. They will be particularly thankful if you follow them on social media, give them favorable reviews and share their posts, especially when they offer specials.
Keep an eye on things after hours. If you see something suspicious at a business, call the police.
When you hear neighborhood news such as events, crimes, special city services or parking restrictions, give the business a heads-up.
Apartment residents
The residents of a nearby apartment complex are also your neighbors. Extend the same courtesies to them as you would a single-family home dweller.
Watch out!
It takes a community to keep a community safe. If you don’t recognize who is coming and going, it’s time to implement a Neighborhood Watch program.
Neighborhood Watch is a program of neighbors watching out for each other during the workday, evenings, vacations or any other absence. The purpose of the Neighborhood Watch program is to create an alert neighborhood by using simple crime prevention methods. Go to your local law enforcement’s website and search "Neighborhood Watch" for details.
Greet your new neighbors
With the influx of people moving into Arizona, chances are you have new neighbors or will soon.
It can be hard to connect for those who move here. Everything about Arizona is different! Making new neighbors feel at home can be as simple as taking over a plate of cookies, introducing yourself, offering to answer questions and leaving your contact information.