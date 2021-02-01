Rosie on the House: What first-time home buyers need to know

New to Southern Arizona and buying a home? Do not buy until you understand the unique challenges that homeowners face in the desert southwest.
Arizona’s Sunshine & Heat
Arizona's climate, with 299 days of sunshine a year, is a big part of the draw to Arizona. However, the sun is not a friend to Arizona homes. The constant exposure to UV rays causes a lot of wear and tear. When the intermittent rain and monsoons arrive, the sun damage to roofs, siding, and exposed wood are often discovered.
With all that sunshine, keeping your home affordably cool during the long hot summer is a big challenge for the Arizona homeowner.
Home Construction Matters
Do your homework before purchasing a flipped or remodeled home!
Generally, it is best to buy a home that is as close to the original condition as possible. If the house has been flipped or remodeled, visit the city's building department and research that the remodel was completed with a permit and is in compliance with the city code. If a contractor performed the work, the company name will be listed on the permit.
An added layer of protection for prospective and current homeowners is the the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. The ROC is a unique entity in Arizona that protects homeowners by licensing construction contractors. Contractors must pass a trade-specific test as well as a test on state rules and statutes. Visit www.roc.az.gov to ensure that anyone who has or will do work on your home is licensed, bonded, and insured. Contracting without a license is illegal in Arizona.
The style of home you choose will determine how much maintenance it requires.
Unique to the southwest, territorial-style homes are attractive to many people. They are characterized by wood framing, stucco, flat roofs with a parapet, and wood accents (vigas, latillas, and headers). Be aware that these homes demand a lot of maintenance: flat roofs require diligent maintenance and the wood accents need refreshed. The more wood that is exposed to the elements, the more maintenance there will be.
Typically, ranch-style homes require less maintenance than territorial-style homes. Ranch-style homes are generally characterized by a single-story, sloped roof, and a 2-foot to 3-foot overhang around the perimeter of the home. This overhang helps protect the rest of the home from UV rays.
A masonry home is the best choice for low maintenance. No matter the style of home you choose. Concrete block homes require less maintenance, last longer and, are easily insulated.
Landscaping Is Different Here
Water conservation is critical in Arizona.
Seventy percent of most Arizona homeowner’s water consumption is from water used in landscaping. A yard with a beautiful, lush landscape will cost you a pretty penny and tax our water supply.
Desert dwellers have learned to use xeriscaping to create beautiful yards with indigenous plants that adapt well to the desert. Our abundant sunshine allows for plants that thrive year-round, including many fruit trees and plants that are edible. A good irrigation system with an automatic timer will go far in helping to protect the plants in your new yard.
Interior Considerations
Windows Matter
A good quality window is essential to an energy-efficient home. Make sure existing windows come from a quality manufacturer. A well-made window will ensure that you are not air conditioning the outdoors. Tinting, screens, and shades will help protect interior furnishings from UV damage.
Waste Disposal
There are still plenty of neighborhoods in Arizona not connected to a city sewer system. If that is the case, your new home will be on a septic system. This is not bad, just different. There is some maintenance involved with septic, including a regular pumping of the system.
Hard Water
All Arizona homes have hard water. That means the water is full of particles resulting from high levels of naturally occurring minerals. If you are accustomed to and prefer soft water, add a water softening system. This appliance removes the minerals from your water supply, thus keeping clothes cleaner, bathroom, and plumbing fixtures brighter, and water-using appliances lasting longer.
Air Conditioning & Heating
Air conditioning, heating, and energy-efficiency are keys to comfort and safety in the desert. Make sure that the home you are considering has a quality AC and heating unit(s) as well as efficient ductwork and a programmable thermostat. Request prior maintenance records to see if the unit has been maintained. During the warmer months of May to October, the largest portion of your monthly energy bill will be cooling.
A Note About Cooling: Managing how and when to use energy will save you a significant amount on your monthly bills. Before your first summer here, get used to the concept of "supercooling," a money-saving way to consume energy. Start by making sure you sign up for a time-of-day use buying plan with your utility company. Then practice shifting as much of the home's energy use as possible to off-peak hours when energy is the least expensive. Next, stagger the use of energy use during peak hours to keep your energy demand low.
A Note About Heating: If you are moving from a home with gas heat, you may want to put dual-energy (gas and electric) on your list of must-haves for your new home. All-electric heat pumps, a common system in Arizona, blow out air that is cooler than your body temperature, but will still warm the room. Many of our new Arizona homeowners who are here from cold climates, where they use gas heat, don't like the air from a heat pump.
Keeping these considerations in mind will allow you to buy a home that you can enjoy for many years and not need constant repairs. Welcome to Arizona!
