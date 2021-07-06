Rosie on the House: Weak spots on roofs may need repairs

Local weather forecasters are predicting the 2021 monsoon season will be active compared to the lackluster season we had in 2020. Before the monsoon gets into full swing, be sure your roof can withstand the onslaught of rain, hail, wind and debris. Don’t delay — fix the most crucial weak spots on your roof. Even a fairly new roof may need some checking and repair.
These are the nine most vulnerable areas on Arizona roofs:
• The "dead" valleys.
If you have peaks on your roof, there are valleys between those peaks that need cleaning so that rainwater can move smoothly down your roof. Unless you are a roofer yourself, you probably don't want to go up there to rinse off leaf and dirt debris that can cause water to pool on your roof. Hire a professional to do the job.
• Aging ridgelines.
If you have peaks on the roof, you may also have ridgelines with vents in them for your attic. Those vents can leak over time and need repairs. You or a roofing expert can check the wood on your attic ceiling for signs of leaks as well.
• Clogs in scuppers and gutters.
Just like the valleys between peaks, scuppers — usually drainage lines on a flat roof — the gutters need cleaning before the storm season arrives.
• Missing gutters.
Most Arizona homes, especially those built in the past 20 years, don't have any gutters. Because of our low rainfall, homeowners don't notice many problems. But you could benefit from having a gutter or two to carry away the water from the foundations of your house. Think about having gutters installed.
• Missing or broken tiles.
Rustic-looking, true clay tile roofs can be quite vulnerable to damage in the Arizona sun and wind. They can break or crumble in crucial areas. Concrete tile roofs are sturdier, but even some of them break now and then and need replacing.
• Disintegrating shingles.
Quality asphalt shingles are among the most long-lasting roofing materials. But over time, shingles can crack, curl, and shrink; granules begin to chip off the shingles, leaving them more exposed to gusty wind and rain. See more granules on the ground than the roof? It’s time to replace your shingle roof.
• Flat roofs.
Many Southwest-style homes in Arizona have flat roofs. But, in reality, they are not really flat. They generally slant slightly or have drains that allow water to flow into gutters or scuppers that carry away water. You want those drainage areas to be clean and clog free. Many older flat roofs are covered with built-up asphalt and tar. You can redo your built-up roof with foam to give it more protection. Note, this is NOT a do it yourself project. If you do have foam installed, get it inspected every five years or so to be sure it's in good condition. Birds often peck holes in the foam on flat roofs. Humans walking around on a flat roof can also do damage.
• The underlayment.
The underlayment is the paper or felt laid over the plywood sheathing on top of your house. That layer is then covered with tile. The underlayment will not last forever. If you have an older roof of this kind, an expert can pull up a few tiles to look at the quality and condition of your underlayment. It may need replacing.
•Penetrations and joints between differing materials.
Vulnerable spots can develop on your roof where there are chimneys, walls, skylights, plumbing and exhaust vents from bathrooms and kitchens as well as fascia boards. If the dissimilar materials and flashings that cover the joints aren't done correctly, water and wind can damage roofing.
If you know you have any of these problems, call a roofer and have them checked out further. If you've never had a roof inspection, now might be a good time to find out how your roof is doing before you have to learn the hard way during a storm.
Uh oh! Too Late!
If your roof leaks during a storm, call your roofer right away. Chances are that they will be booked out for some time, so you will want to get on the list. In the meantime look for visible water damage from the inside of your home. If the water is coming through a fixture or ceiling fan, set a 5-gallon bucket under the leak and wait it out. Turn off the breaker to that fixture and leave it off until the leak is fixed.
If the water is bulging from mid ceiling, don’t wait for it to burst. Place a 5-gallon bucket underneath to catch the water and puncture a small hole through the paint and/or drywall to release the water. Letting the water out will save you time and money when it comes to the in mess in and the clean-up. A pin hole in the paint and drywall is much easier to repair than replacing the insulation and sheetrock that could fall from the ceiling.
A Word of Caution: The monsoon season is the ideal time for scammers to come out of the woodwork. NEVER hire a “contractor” who comes to your home unsolicited and offers to repair your roof. ALWAYS hire a contractor who is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
