Most Realtors will tell you, as does MovingLabor.com, that 80% of all moves in the United States take place between April and September. Summer is the busiest time of year to move because kids are off from school. So, over the next few months, you may see some moving vans going in and out of your neighborhood. A moving van or two may be delivering a new neighbor on your street, next door, or directly behind you.

Be the "welcome wagon"



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?