Rosie on the House: Ways to manage stormwater on your property

Stormwater, also called runoff or surface water, is a part of the natural hydrologic process.
Stormwater is generated from rain and snowmelt that flows over land or impervious surfaces such as paved streets, parking lots, and building rooftops and does not soak into the ground. The water that does not infiltrate into the ground, evaporate, or used by plants will flow into lakes, creeks, streams, coastal waters, and ditches.
As it flows, the runoff picks up trash, chemicals, oils, dirt, and sediment that can pollute the water.
Common pollutants in stormwater include pesticides, fertilizers, litter, pet waste, petroleum products, automotive fluids, paints, solvents, yard waste, sediment, chemicals, and other materials.
The Homeowner’s Responsibility
“Stormwater should flow to a street or drainage system and not another property,” says Jim Kowalski, Partner, Kowalski Construction, Inc., a Rosie-Certified Partner. “Stormwater management is the homeowner’s responsibility, not the city.”
Most municipalities offer guidelines and suggestions for homeowners. For example, The City of Chandler’s Stormwater Program educates the community on environmental regulations. Chandler works with state and federal regulators to make sure residents understand the effects of stormwater drainage and how to reduce pollutants into the storm drain system. They offer free presentations about stormwater pollution prevention for schools, community groups, homeowners, and neighborhood associations. Check with your municipality to find out if they offer such programs.
The EPA and Kowalski Construction offers these tips to prevent stormwater pollution:
• Keep yard clippings out of the street.
• Dispose of household chemicals properly by following the directions on the package or by calling the local public works department for proper disposal guidelines.
• Clean up oil spills and fix leaking automobiles.
• Use drip pans to catch engine oil and other pollutants while repairing cars.
• Recycle used motor oil.
• Sweep driveways clean instead of hosing them down.
• Water your lawn by hand or adjust sprinklers to avoid over-watering. If any water flows off your lawn, you're using too much water. (Also, consider replacing the lawn with xeriscape.)
• Wash your car at a commercial car wash, or at least wash your car on an unpaved surface so the excess water can be absorbed by the ground.
• Drain swimming pools and spas into a sanitary sewer outlet, never into a street.
• Check first with your local wastewater treatment plant before disposing of anything in the sewer.
• Locate the nearest storm drains and protect them from debris and other materials before beginning an outdoor project.
• Report illegal dumping or littered areas.
• Don't dump waste into storm drains.
• Avoid chemical discharge into drains.
• Store chemicals properly.
• Prevent substance leaks & spills.
• Use an absorbent material for cleanup.
• Donate or dispose of paint properly.
• Consider washing vehicles on lawns instead of driveways.
• Maintain sprinkler/irrigation systems.
• Maintain pool auto fills.
• Use a screen on a sump pump or trash pump when draining stormwater.
• Keep yards clean of leaves and pet waste.
If the rainfall is so heavy that your property floods, you may need to use a sump pump to redirect the water so it does not flow to another property. Sump pumping uses a motor and a pump connected to a hose running to the basin where the pump is placed. The pump sends water through the hose and out to your designated drain area. Call the county to find out where your designated drainage area is located. Don't assume it's the street.
A note about remodeling: If you are remodeling the exterior of your home or making changes to your landscape, be sure the contractor considers storm and standing water drainage in the plan and applies for the required permits.
“The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) requires a Construction General Permit (CGP) and a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for construction projects that discharge stormwater into waterways,” notes Kowalski.
The Benefits of Stormwater
A rainstorm quenches the dry land's thirst and provides other benefits as noted by the EPA.
Beautify neighborhoods – When we soak up the rain with trees and rain gardens in our yards and in our cities, we're adding beauty to the landscape.
Cool the air — When we soak up the rain by planting trees and other plants in our urban neighborhoods we're helping to cool the air and reduce urban heat islands.
Save money — When we soak up the rain and reduce the runoff that flows to the street, we reduce the water to be handled by the town drainage systems. This can help lower community costs for managing this water. Green roofs can lower building energy costs; permeable pavements can lower construction costs for residential and commercial development by reducing the need for some conventional drainage features.
Create habitat — When we plant trees, grasses, and flowering perennials, especially native plants suitable for the area, we create habitat for birds and insects such as butterflies, bees, and other pollinators.
When we take action to soak up the rain, we keep rain closer to where it falls and reduce the runoff from our roofs, driveways, and parking lots. Reducing runoff can help prevent water pollution, reduce flooding, and protect our precious drinking water resources. When we soak up the rain, we also help beautify our neighborhoods and bring many other benefits to our communities.
