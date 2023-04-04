1671026575

A group of mothers support their young children in a swimming class taught by a coach.

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona reports that drowning kills approximately 830 children in the United States each year. More than half of these drowning incidents occur in residential pools and spas. An additional 3,600 non-fatal child drowning incidents also send children to the hospital each year.

Drowning prevention is everyone’s responsibility.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

