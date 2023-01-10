We recently uncovered a statistic from the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors that in 2021 more than 164,000 emergency room visits and just over 300 deaths in the United States occurred from ladder accidents. When Rosie heard this, he wanted to educate our readers and listeners on choosing the right ladder and instilling basic ladder safety. So, find some level ground, and let's climb!
TYPES OF LADDERS
While there are hundreds of manufacturers of ladders, there are only six basic ladder types.
The step ladder. This is perhaps the most common household ladder. Usually, five to eight feet in height for the homeowner, they can come as high as 20 feet. Taller ladders are typically used in commercial applications. These ladders hinge at the top bringing the two sides that form the structural V together for easy storage and transport.
The trestle ladder. This ladder is akin to the step ladder in how it folds for storage and is deployed. It is also available in lengths up to 20 feet. This ladder is structurally designed to accommodate two people, whereas a step ladder is not.
The fixed or straight ladder. Ranging from four feet to 20 feet high, this type won't bend, fold, or extend. Store this one flat on wall hangers. Do not stand it up against the side of your house. Falling ladders can lead you to be added to the above statistics.
Extension ladders. Two fixed ladders are attached to each other with a sliding channel. When closed, they can be between twelve and thirty feet. These are adjustable in length, anywhere between their contracted length and full extension. Fully extended, they can be just shy of double their contracted length.
The multi ladder. Also popular with homeowners, multi-faceted ladders can function as a two-sided step ladder, a straight ladder, a trestle ladder, and a scaffold.
Different forms of ladders and scaffolds can be created with this versatile tool. You will need to verify the weight capacity with the manufacturer for any ladder type you look at, especially these because this ladder type can support two people in some applications, but not all. Verify before you climb on.
The platform ladder. This ladder is a fixed height. They come in different heights and cannot be adjusted. These ladders are sold in the big box home improvement stores where we, as customers, are told to stay off of them. It should be noted that the multi-ladder can be deployed to utilize some of these functions. It is unlikely that you will find one of these platform ladders in your neighbor’s garage.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
You need to determine the level of height you are comfortable with and the weight of the ladder for transport around your home. Think about the various tasks you need to perform utilizing a ladder as you choose the ladder design.
SAFETY
No ladder discussion should ever happen without a parallel discussion about ladder safety.
Let’s review some basics.
Outdoor Use – Using ladders outdoors requires a little more setup time. There’s no “oh that is good enough” or “I can make that work” in this situation. That attitude is on par with "hold my beer and watch this!"
