1965440257

Ladders come in different varieties for each job around the house. 

 Shutterstock

We recently uncovered a statistic from the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors that in 2021 more than 164,000 emergency room visits and just over 300 deaths in the United States occurred from ladder accidents. When Rosie heard this, he wanted to educate our readers and listeners on choosing the right ladder and instilling basic ladder safety. So, find some level ground, and let's climb!

TYPES OF LADDERS



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?