Maybe you are thinking it is time for your pool to get a face lift as it is looking a little tired. Rosie on the House Certified Partner, Michael Sandoval with Above and Beyond Pools, has some food for thought. There are many aspects of your pools environment that should be examined with an eye to either upgrade or repair.

There are many reasons to update, remodel, or even rebuild your pool. Michael tells us the most typical reason to remodel a pool is that it is 20 years old or more and homeowners want an upgrade.

Updating and maintaining your pool can bring hours of enjoyment this summer. 


For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

