Do your due diligence to ensure the maintenance company you hire does a quality job. 

With the scorching heat of summer around the corner, ensuring your air conditioning system is in top-notch condition becomes essential. For most homeowners, this requires a pre-summer visit from your local, trustworthy air conditioning contractors to perform maintenance.

This appointment is designed to ensure the system is prepared to deliver reliable, efficient cooling throughout our brutal summer temperatures. Many times, during your maintenance appointment, an air conditioning technician may recommend the replacement of worn parts or the installation of performance add-on components. How does the average homeowner know if the recommendations are appropriate, or if they are just getting pushed by a commissioned technician?



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

