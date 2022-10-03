Painting the exterior of your home can seem like a daunting task. However, with proper preparation and knowledge it can be a successful DIY project.
Timing
The timing of your exterior painting project can make a significant difference in its outcome, degree of difficulty, and success.
Paint the exterior of your home when the outside temperatures are below 100 degrees. You will end up with a better application, and the physical aspect of this task will be more manageable. Avoid painting in direct sunlight whenever possible or opposite where the sun is facing. Try and avoid painting later in the day, as the sun and heat can influence the time it takes paint to dry, which can affect its longevity.
Don’t paint on windy days. If you’re spraying that’s obvious, because the overspray can get on everything. Even if you’re rolling it on, wind-blown contaminants will impact the quality of the job and it can cause the dry to “skin over” too fast. This will have a detrimental impact on the product’s weather resistance and the life of your paint job.
Type of paint
Choosing the right type of paint is arguably the most important aspect of the job. Even if everything else is done correctly, using paint that is not up to the task can negate all your challenging work. I strongly recommend using 100% acrylic paint for masonry, stucco, metal, wood, and vinyl exteriors.
Sherwin-Williams and Dunn Edwards are trusted name brands. Theirs, like most paints, are listed by "class," such as low-side production paint, midline good quality paint, and premium grade paint. The higher the class, the better quality -- and the higher the cost. If you go with one of the name brands, ask the salesperson if they have paint specifically designed for the southwest. These paints are designed to withstand the UV rays and the high heat of the desert.
Colors
With the numerous options of exterior paint colors available, it may seem a bit overwhelming trying to choose one. Visiting one of the name-brand paint stores will help. A seasoned paint salesperson can tell you the current color trends and any pros and cons of different paint colors.
Test drive colors before you buy them by the gallon. The Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap® color tools are ready to help whenever color inspiration strikes – you can explore colors on your desktop, mobile device, or tablet. You can also order large peel and stick swatches and paint chips.
Dunn-Edwards’s app is called InstaColor® iD. This ultra-portable color-matching device provides a color-matching platform to measure, match, collect and share Dunn-Edwards Perfect Palette colors straight from your smartphone.
It is important to remember the color you choose will be in the spotlight of our bright Arizona sun, therefore, less saturated colors may appear to be washed out. Paint sample patches on the exterior and observe how they look throughout the day. It's also worth noting how the colors will complement your landscaping or gravel and the color of your roof. If your home is located within an HOA, check with them on approved colors for home exteriors.
Paint prep
With the right paint in hand, it’s time to prep the exterior.
For stucco exteriors wash the walls with a power washer set at least 3,000 psi. This will clean the surface and rid any areas that have peeling paint. Repair any cracks or holes you find in the stucco. Closely inspect the siding and trim for signs of damage and replace it. A thorough sanding of previously painted wood and raw wood surfaces is needed to remove old paint flecks This will allow the new paint to better adhere. Following sanding, clean the surface with water, solvents, or Trisodium Phosphate.
Regardless of the exterior, the bottom of the walls will need waterproofing. Remove rocks and soil before repainting the bottom of the walls. Remove or cover lighting fixtures, address numbers, and window screens. It is highly recommended that you apply an acrylic primer to all wood surfaces before painting. This will help seal the wood and thus allow the new paint to adhere. Expect to spend at least a day or more completing the prep work.
Painting
There are many paint application options. Many professional painters use a high-pressure sprayer that can be used on rough or pebbly surfaces to get the paint into the grooves. A word of warning, paint sprayers can be tricky to use and require some practice. Before applying on a large surface, practice spraying on a small patch of wall or even a fence to get familiar with it. A simple option is a paint roller, which can be used for stucco, concrete, or any other flat surface. I suggest using a roller with a blended cover. This is ideal for all paint types. The “depth” or “nap” of a roller cover can vary based on what you are painting. For wood surfaces, a three-quarter-inch roller will work best, while a one to the one-quarter-inch roller is better for stucco. Rougher surfaces will require a nap length of at least one and a half inches. For trim and other small details, a brush will be ideal. There are many brush styles to choose from -- thin angle sash, angle sash, flat sash, trim, and wall brushes. Each has its own specific purpose. Consult with a paint professional to determine the best brushes for your project.
Other considerations
If you are hesitant to undertake a DIY exterior paint job, call an Arizona Registar of Contractors' professional. Just as it is best to paint when it's cooler, it is also the best time to hire a pro.
Get more painting tips at rosieonthehouse.com/diy/rosies-painting-consumer-guide/.