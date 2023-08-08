1101731099

Garage sales can be a great way to have fun, make money and get rid of household clutter. 

 PL Gould

Not all of us wake up one morning and say, "Hey, let's have a yard sale!"

Well, at least not most of us. A yard sale is typically motivated by a reason such as wanting to declutter your home, a popular effort of recent years. Maybe you are moving to another house, want to downsize, or want to make a few extra bucks to help fund a home improvement project you have been putting off. Whatever your reasons, these consolidated yard sale tips can make the process less stressful and potentially more profitable.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?