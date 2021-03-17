Rosie on the House: Time to tune-up A/C, prepare for summer

It’s not unheard of for Southern Arizona to hit 100 degrees in April. Don't wait until 90 degrees to get your air conditioning unit serviced. Wait, and you will be at the mercy of everyone else in line. Because of the pandemic it is also taking longer for contractors to receive the necessary parts to repair and replace units.
Hello Spring
Make sure each room in your house is receiving proper airflow, otherwise, everyone may cram into the coolest room at the same time — and that generates more heat.
If one room is warmer than the others in the spring and you don’t address it, come summer, it will be hot and uncomfortable. A scenario like this is when a whole-house energy audit is useful.
A whole-house energy audit should be done by a qualified licensed and bonded HVAC contractor. It is not just a visual examination; the technician will check static pressure, room pressure, condition of the duct work, adequacy of return and supply registers, and an assessment of the air conditioning unit. Audit results will help you determine if valuable conditioned air is escaping and offer low cost/no cost ideas to reduce energy bills to make your home more comfortable.
Change the air filter:
Replace the air filter when switching from heat to air conditioning. Dirty filters make it difficult for clean, cool air to pass through. Warped, or bent filters can cause greater pressure on the HVAC system, resulting in mechanical failures. It also causes dust, pet hair, and particles to slip past the filter around the edges because of the high volume of air being forced through an opening that is too small.
Clean fan blades and coils:
Unless the system is on the ground, leave this job to a professional. Otherwise, remove the cover and mix a half cup of Simple Green Solution with one gallon of warm water. Using a spray bottle, spray the mixture on the coils and let sit for five minutes. Using a hose, completely wash free with clean water, moving across side to side, top to bottom, and inside to out. Run the water down the coils until it runs clear. The direction is important. Let it completely dry and replace the cover.
Check the furnace:
If your furnace and AC unit are in the house and easily accessible — perhaps in a closet — inspect the cabinet for holes or leaks that a technician could fix. Don't store anything in that closet.
Clean the ducts:
Done correctly, duct cleaning should only happen once every eight to 10 years as long as you keep up with monthly filter changes. Rosie recommends the 1-inch paper pleated filter that sits snugly in the holder. If you have shedding pets or are hyperallergic, it may need more frequent cleanings.
What the Hail?
The A/C is vulnerable to hail damage. Hail slamming the unit can smash the thin, flexible vent slats that direct heat away from the air conditioner. When they become flattened or misshaped, the system works harder, thus performing less efficiently, using more energy, and costing you more money.
Hail can damage the parts inside the coil, such as the aluminum or copper tubes. A fan blade may even bend or crack. If not repaired quickly, more damage and a shutdown of the system could occur.
Call a professional, ROC-licensed, and insured HVAC company to schedule an inspection. Just because you can't see the damage doesn't mean it’s not there. If damage occurs, check your homeowner’s insurance policy to see if hail damage is covered. Caution: Do not hire “contractors” who come to your door claiming you have damage. There are scammers out there who use hailstorms to trick unsuspecting homeowners into handing over their money for “repairs.”
Protect your HVAC unit from hail:
Installing a hail guard over the air conditioner will protect it year-round. There are different types. Some look like wood lattice and others are a screen-like filter made from a heavy-duty fiber that still allows airflow.
However, anything covering the unit needs to be easily removable for service work, and at least 3 feet away from the unit itself. The system also needs to breathe.
When a severe thunderstorm is in the forecast, you may be tempted to place a tarp over the unit for protection. Don’t do that. You or someone else may forget it’s covered turn the unit on.
Servicing your air conditioning unit in the spring will ensure that you will stay cool and comfortable in the summer — or even the fall, depending on how long the 100s last.
