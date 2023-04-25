1986968141

This is a great time of year to deep clean your grill before barbeque season. 

It's time to fire up the grill! Actually, in Arizona, any time of year is grilling time.

Grilling leaves carbon deposits on nearly every surface of the grill. Excessive carbon buildup will cause the grill to heat up unevenly, lower its maximum operating temperature and cause burner tubes to fail. It can also cause a fire. Grease and sugars can also adhere to the carbon supplying a conducive environment for bacteria growth. Yuck!



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

