Rosie on the House: That chalky white powder on outdoor surfaces

Caulk cracks to prevent water from seeping up from the soil and causing efflorescence.

 Shutterstock

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Efflorescence is not a rock band. That's Evanescence.

Efflorescence is the white, chalky substance that appears on concrete, pavers, brick, and stucco. It is residue that is left behind when hard, salty water evaporates. It can be caused by groundwater, which is notoriously hard in Arizona, or caused by rainwater.

Rosie on the House: That chalky white powder on outdoor surfaces

Seen on many block walls in Arizona, efflorescence is a white, chalky residue that is left behind when hard, salty water evaporates.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?