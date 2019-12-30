Rosie on the House: Taking inventory of your home into the digital age

Did you announce your New Year's resolutions at the stroke of twelve? The day is not over yet. It's not uncommon to hear resolutions to drop a few pounds, exercise more, eat less. How often do we resolve to get our home management in shape? A fairly easy resolution that will pay dividends is to get your home and contents organized in such a way that if there is ever a disaster or you sell, documentation will be at your fingertips from anywhere.
Digital home management is a powerful tool for homeowners. It's also a game-changer for the future of housing. Digital home management gives you the ability to start or update your home’s inventory, track a maintenance calendar, manage your home remodel projects, understand your home finances and market your home when you are ready to sell it.
Rosie on the House has been developing elements of this concept over the last five years. Rather than reinvent the wheel, we teamed up with HomeZada, a revolutionary and state of the art technology provider.
Home Improvements
With templates for more than 40 common home remodel projects, create all the projects you are considering, including shopping choices to research and save on different product and brand options. Compare high, medium and low budgets that are realistic based on your decisions over what you want and need.
Many remodeling projects are considered financial investments in your home. It is important to keep accurate financial records for tax planning purposes or the selling of your home. Multiple dashboards and scorecards provide financial visibility into all your previous remodels.
Maintenance
Create a preventative maintenance schedule with recurring tasks. Email and news feed reminders notify you when these tasks need to be done, which keeps your home operating efficiently and saves money on energy bills. These tasks also keep equipment and materials in good working condition, which avoid expensive repair costs.
Track all the small fix-it projects. Keep track of costs, contractors who perform the work, warranties, receipts or documents, before and after photos, and the dates when the work was completed. This helps you keep great maintenance records of your home.
On-screen reports and dashboards summarize your annual and monthly preventative and repair costs. Use this information to budget for future maintenance costs to fully assess the total cost of ownership of your home.
Inventory
Bought a new TV? Received expensive jewelry for Christmas? Easily personalize your home’s inventory by taking and uploading photos of all your rooms and items. Estimate the value of your personal property to make sure you are properly insured. Be prepared with your inventory and documents safely stored in case your home is ever damaged, robbed, or destroyed.
Record, upload and play back videos for every room in your property. HomeZada’s advanced recognition A.I. technology automatically detects inventory objects in the video. Use the recognition technology to take photos of receipts that converts it to text to provide more details for your inventory.
Rosie’s Tip: Make your home less desirable to burglars.
Finances
HomeZada is the single platform that brings together all your home financial asset information and various categories of expenses. Use multiple dashboards and reports to always stay in control of your home.
HomeZada calculates your original mortgage loan and any second mortgage. Track your home insurance policy coverages and cost as well as your property taxes. Budget for all ongoing household expenses such as energy, water, garbage, internet, and other premium expense like landscaping and pool services.
Market
If you are considering selling your home, HomeZada’s real-time current data prepares a market comparable analysis report that assesses recent sales, current listings, and sales history near your home. You can also enter in any address in the U.S. as a potential buyer to see market comparisons of homes you are considering to buy.
Publish a Zada File as an online brochure of your home that displays unlimited photos of your rooms and features that you choose. You can also publish multiple remodel projects and your property’s maintenance schedule. Share any property documents such as inspection reports, owner’s manuals, or any other important info about your home.
As the seller of the home, you can provide a copy of the Zada File and all its information to the successful buyer in their own HomeZada account. This will differentiate your home as buyers realize that yours is well maintained with a “paper trail” beyond what they could imagine.
Your home is your largest asset and biggest expense. Keeping accurate records, regular maintenance schedules, and up to date inventory is key to keeping your home in good financial order. Get started at www.RosieOnTheHouse.com and click “Log-in.”
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson and from 7 to 10 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080) and -FM (100.7) in Green Valley. Call 888-767-4348.