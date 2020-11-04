Rosie on the House: Steaming things up a bit

If you are seeking a cleaning system that is all-natural and eco-friendly, consider steam cleaning. Steam cleaners do not leave an odor — just a fresh clean smell that is germ and chemical-free. They are useful for deep cleaning and sanitizing with little effort involved.
Steam & How It Works for Cleaning
When water is heated, it evaporates. It turns into water vapor and expands. At 100 degrees C it boils, evaporates rapidly. At boiling point, the invisible gas of steam is created. The steam's molecules penetrate a surface's pores to force out dirt, grease, grime, and other stain-causing substances. When done correctly, steam cleaning can quickly kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria — without the use of chemical-based disinfectants.
Items & Surfaces to Safely and Effectively Steam Clean:
• ceramic or porcelain tile and grout
• glass shower doors and tracks
• patio door tracks
• metal pet cages and bowls
• stovetops and grills
• patio furniture
• countertops, sinks, and plumbing fixtures
• mattresses and bedding
• drapes
• ceiling fans
• garden tools
• precious gemstones
Depending on the type of steamer you use, you may need special attachments for specific tasks.
Do NOT Steam Clean:
The results of steam cleaning these surfaces will leave you steamed.
• unsealed, polished, waxed, or freshly painted surfaces
• finished wood — unless it has a polyurethane-base and can withstand heat and brief moisture.
• antiques — most have varnish or shellac finishes that will dull the luster or sheen and the finish could blister
• nylon mesh window screens
• laminate flooring — the fiberboard core can be ruined by moisture that seeps through the seams between planks
• musical instruments with a unique wooden finish
Buying a Steam Cleaner
There are several types of steam cleaners for home use. When selecting a cleaner, buy only certified electrical appliances that carry approval ratings from an official certification agency, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL).
Handheld Steam Cleaners:
Small, light, portable, and low-priced (starting at under $80), handheld steam cleaners are easy to use and store.
Pros:
• Extremely useful for cleaning stovetop nobs, crevices between the stove and countertop, seams along the countertop
• Removing small stains from carpets.
Cons:
• Not designed for cleaning floors or for large surfaces
• Has a small tank that offers limited operating time.
Steam Mops:
Designed for daily floor cleaning, steam mops are light and easy to handle. Similar to a broom, but with greater hygiene.
Pros:
• models available as low as $35
• ready to use in a few seconds
• light and easy to use
• perfect for cleaning and sanitizing floors
• takes up very little space
Cons:
• difficult to clean corners or other hard to reach areas
• may not remove stubborn dirt
• may require a specific accessory to clean carpets
• the small tank may require frequent refills
Cylinder Steam Cleaners:
Similar to a vacuum cleaner, their size is determined by the boiler that generates high-pressure steam. Some models may be lighter and more compact can be strapped on during cleaning.
Pros:
• versatile — good for cleaning and sanitizing the entire home in one cleaning project
• large tank so you don’t have to stop cleaning to water
• many accessories available
• effectively removes stubborn dirt, stains, and marks
• wide price range to fit any budget: from $99 to $659
Cons:
• can be more difficult to handle than steam mops or handheld steam cleaners
Steam and Vacuuming Integrated Systems:
Ideal for maximum cleanliness in minimum time, this design combines the effectiveness of cylinder steam cleaners with a vacuum function — creating a single device able to vacuum, clean, and sanitize every washable surface in the house, without using chemical detergents.
Pros:
• no need for a separate traditional vacuum cleaner
• versatile and capable of cleaning and sanitizing the entire home
• combined steam and suction action
• heats up quickly
• large tank
• many accessories available
• effectively removes stubborn dirt, stains, and marks
Cons:
• prices start around $250
• needs more room to store
A note about tank size: The more water the tank holds, the longer you can clean before stopping to refill and reheat. Machines with a "continuous fill" come with a backup tank to keep you cleaning longer.
When selecting a steam cleaner, look for good customer service, a strong warranty, and long product life.
Cleaning Tips
• Use distilled water to prevent mineral buildup in the cleaner and on surfaces.
• Do not use a garment steamer on delicate fabrics, on colors that could run, or on items that cannot take heat and steam.
• When using tools with cloth pockets or covers, clean the items that are the least dirty first.
• Change the cloth covers on steaming tools when they become soiled. Otherwise, you will be smearing dirt over a surface rather than actually cleaning it.
• Don’t store damp cloths. They will grow or mold.
• Have all the attachments close at hand.
• Sweep and vacuum before steam cleaning.
• Clean top to bottom on door frames and thresholds.
• Keep attachments stored with the steamer bottle for quick retrieval.
• Do not linger on sealed wood, painted surfaces, or any area that has a paper, wood, plywood, or cardboard composite construction. On areas you are not sure about, test a small area first.
Caution: Remember, you are using boiling water.
• Read the cleaner’s manual first and use it for what it is designed to do.
• Wear closed-toe shoes.
• Use a portable steamer only on surfaces and materials that are sealed and can take high heat and moisture.
• Be aware of temperature variations that could cause glass or porcelain to break. For example, do not steam-clean a glass windowpane on a very cold day.
• Ensure that accessory tools are properly and securely attached.
• Steam continues to exhaust for several seconds after the trigger is released. Do not direct at plants or other items that cannot take moisture or heat.
• Unplug before refilling with water and before changing attachments.
• Use care when putting down a hot tool.
