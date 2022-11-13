1180222255

EnergyStar reports that as much as half of the energy used in your home goes to heating and cooling. So, making informed and smart decisions about your home's heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system can have a significant effect on your utility bills — and your comfort.

On August 16, 2022, The White House announced the new Inflation Reduction Act. As part of the Act, there are residential Energy Conservation Standards for Room Air Conditioners. The Department of Energy (DOE) estimates the Act will save consumers up to $275 over the life of their HVAC product.



