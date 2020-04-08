Rosie on the House: Shopping DIY Tools With Rosie on the House

With everyone trying to do their shopping from home and using this extra time for DIY projects, we thought it would be a good time to highlight our favorite tools from our very own Rosie on the House Ecommerce Store. All the products we offer have been Rosie, Romey and Jennifer tested!
Rosie’s Favorites
Quickloader 1500 lb 12 ft with S-hooks:
Quickloader retractable tie-down is retractable, faster, easier, safer, and is cleaner to use than traditional tie-downs.
“I’m forever securing a load of one type or another in the bed of my truck or on a trailer. Historically, I’ve accomplished this with multiple strength ropes and lots of freighter’s knots. I was forever coiling and uncoiling rope which required storage when not in use. For that reason, the Quickloader Tie-Downs are the one item in the store I use the most.” – Rosie Romero
Danik Hook Stainless Steel Universal Hook:
When the Danik Hook lever is pushed down but is held firmly in place when released. A unique mechanism grips the line at the desired location, easily adapting the line to any length without ever tying a knot.
“For all of the same reasons listed above, I really like the ease of securing loads with the Danik Hook. Are you seeing a pattern here? I confess to having a compulsive obsession with securing loads on my vehicles.” – Rosie Romero
Valley Forge Flag Co. American Flag:
Beautiful and sturdy, this U.S. flag comes with brass grommets, has sewn stripes and embroidered stars.
“I feel everyone should display Old Glory, especially one made in America, I’d have to say the Koralex II American Flag by Valley Forge Flag Company is my favorite item in our estore!” – Rosie Romero
Jennifer’s Favorites
Shur-line Paint Lid:
Shur-Line manufactures paint applicators and paint-related products for do-it-yourself decorators.
“The hardest part of painting is to keep from making a mess with the paint. This nifty lid helps keep the paint can clean as you pour the paint into your paint tray or bucket. Fold it over and your paint is secure until the next time!” – Jennifer Romero
Franklins Sensor Stud Finder:
The ProSensor 710+ with the built-in bubble level is two tools in one! LED lights indicate the center and width of the stud.
“I have tried and tried to figure out how to find a stud to hang a heavy painting. This handy stud finder leaves no doubt in my mind that I have found a stud!” – Jennifer Romero
JAWS Daily Shower Starter Kit:
JAWS best shower and tub cleaner is fast-acting, non-toxic bathroom cleaner that dissolves and emulsifies water spots, soap scum, and mineral deposits.
“I really like the non-toxic chemicals and the good honest clean I get from the JAWS cleaning products. I keep a bottle in the shower and it does a great job keeping the shower clean. Plus, the refillable aspect gives it an eco-friendly component that I really appreciate” – Jennifer Romero
Romey’s Favorites
Earth Talon Shovel:
Jon Curry, president of Curry Toolworks, is an inventor from Chino Valley, Arizona and conceived the idea for Earth Talon while digging in his own garden of tough Arizona soil.
“The talon blade turns this into much more than a shovel. While out doing chores, I can carry the Talon Shovel with me and dig, chop or weed all with one tool. The wider footstep gives great foot support. They are so well made. My favorite is the fiberglass handle as it does not shrink and expand like wood.” – Romey Romero
HexArmor Safety Glasses | MX400 Polarized:
HexArmor’s polarized lens technology blocks unnecessary and unwanted glare from workers’ sight.
“The Hex Armor Polarized MX400 glasses work hard to keep my eyes safe while I am outside chopping wood, weed eating or using the nail gun. My eyes are super sensitive to the sun, so the polarized feature lets me get my work done outside while keeping my eyes protected.” – Romey Romero
Magnetic Nail Sweep:
This handy, light-weight tool features an aluminum shell that houses powerful magnetic blocks. Easily snaps up several dozen nails or other metallic debris each time you sweep.
“Often when I am working outside, I lose track of a screw or nail. With this handy tool I can quickly find it, keep my workspace neat and protect the little feet at our house.” – Romey Romero
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790AM) in Tucson and from 7 to 10 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080AM) and -FM (100.7FM) in Green Valley. Call 888-767-4348 with questions!