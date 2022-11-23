holiday fireplace

While this is a beautiful and festive scene, the garland, gift wrap and stockings could catch on fire. It is best to place them away from a lit fireplace.

 Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

As the cooler temperatures take root, it is tempting to fire up the fireplace. However, before striking that first match or turning the gas on, we caution you to practice good fireplace safety.

Wood-burning fireplace



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

