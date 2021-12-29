Rosie on the House: Rosie’s top DIY articles of 2021

As the Rosie on the House team wraps up 2021, we reflect on the year it was ... and it was another year of spending more time at home for many. Before looking forward to 2022, let’s take a look at the most popular DIY articles of this year. There is no rhyme or reason as to how they stacked up. But then there was no rhyme or reason to 2021.
#1 What's the Correct Mortar Mix Ratio for Masonry
This one was by far the most visited article. We received many calls in the office and on air about mortar mix this year.
The experts and I agree that with pre-mix bags available, unless you are on a major job site with at least a dozen masons working, it's just not worth mixing yourself. However, if you are inclined to do so, our friends at Superlite Block have provided the industry standard directions below.
There are a variety of mortar mixes that the mason contractor can mix up, depending on the type of material that is being installed:
Type M (2500 psi)
Type S (1800 psi)
Type N (750 psi)
The different types are achieved by varying the ratio of Portland Cement, Lime and Sand. Type S mortar is the most common for the Arizona market so we will use this as the basis for our comparisons.
There are three primary ways to make mortar:
1. Portland Cement, Hydrated Lime and Masonry Sand
2. Masonry Cement and Masonry Sand
3. Pre-mixed Mortar
The Portland Cement, Hydrated Lime, Masonry Cement and Pre-mixed Mortar are available in bags, the Masonry Sand is generally available in “bulk quantities” that are delivered by a truck or can sometimes be purchased in big “super sacks” from the big box retailers.
• Portland Cement, 94# bags
• Lime, 50# bags
• Masonry Cement, 70# or 78# bags
• Pre-mixed Mortar, 60#, 80# or 94# bags
• Masonry Sand, usually a pile of sand is delivered to the job site by a dump truck. The sand is measured into the mixer by means of a standard square point shovel that is “mounded full.” This is referred to as a “shovel of sand.”
Read the full DIY article at https://www.rosieonthehouse.com/faqs/what-is-the-correct-mortar-mix-ratio-for-masonry.
# 2 Is Replacing a Showerhead a DIY Job
Yes! Changing out your showerhead can be a do-it-yourself job and we are going to help you do it.
Luckily, it's pretty easy to replace a showerhead. Even if your current showerhead "works just fine," upgrading is a job that can save you money on your energy and water bills. With an upgraded showerhead, you can cut your water use anywhere from 25 to 60% by using less less water, thus using less energy on hot water heating. Maybe it's time to replace that water-hogging showerhead with a new model.
Is Your Showerhead Wasting Water?
If you're still using a showerhead that you bought before 1992 — when all new models became low-flow — you could benefit from switching. Here's a test to learn whether your showerhead is a water-hog:
• Place a bucket or other container that's marked in gallon increments under your showerhead.
• Turn on the shower at the level you usually use to bathe.
• Time how long it takes to fill the bucket with one gallon of water.
• If it takes less than 20 seconds to fill one gallon, consider switching to an updated low-flow showerhead, perhaps one from this decade.
Here’s How To Replace Your Showerhead:
Read the full DIY article at https://www.rosieonthehouse.com/faqs/is-replacing-a-showerhead-a-do-it-yourself-job.
#3 What Safety Precautions Should I Take With My Gas Fireplace
Rosie urges anyone who converts a wood-burning fireplace to gas to take precautions to protect your family and your home from harm; practice good gas fireplace safety.
Whenever you use a gas appliance in your home, you run the risk that excess carbon monoxide will poison your family or that an untended gas flame will cause a fire.
You can prevent those tragedies by studying your manufacturer’s gas fireplace safety instructions and by following Rosie’s tips for enjoying your gas-burning fireplace without incident.
For all gas-burning fireplaces
• Hire a licensed contractor to convert your wood-burning fireplace to gas. Working with a gas line or a propane tank is a job for an experienced professional, not a do-it-yourselfer.
• Make sure your contractor installs an oxygen-depletion sensor in your gas fireplace. This device, sometimes called a “safety pilot,” automatically shuts the gas off if the temperature in the fireplace gets too cold or if too much carbon monoxide builds up.
Insist on having one, even if your gas fireplace is vented.
• Check your county and city building codes before installing a gas fireplace to learn about restrictions on where you can place a gas fireplace. Ask your contractor to get a building permit before installing the gas line or propane tank that will fuel your fireplace.
• Have your chimney cleaned by a professional chimney sweep before you fire up your gas logs for the first time.
• Install carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of your house.
Read the full DIY article at http://www.rosieonthehouse.com/faqs/what-safety-precautions-should-i-take-with-my-gas-fireplace
