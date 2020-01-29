Rosie on the House: Repairing, patching damaged drywall

No matter the age of your home, drywall damage will occur. Minor damage is a relatively easy fix. Small screw or nail holes can be patched with white toothpaste and touch painted to blend in.
Repairs to areas of major water damage are best left to the pros. You never know what kind of damage is lurking behind that drywall, such as mold which should be left to a professional mold remediation expert.
The age and condition of the paint on your wall, and stored paint from when it was applied, are the key factors in how quickly you will finish drywall repair projects. The quality of the patch work is critical to restoring drywall walls to look like new. The paint will only look as good as the surface it's applied to. A poor patch with a poor texture match will stand out more than you’d expect, even the best paint coating.
Project Tool List:
• Utility knife or drywall saw
• 12-inch straight edge
• A level
• 4-inch putty knife
• Coarse sponge or sandpaper
Optional:
• Acrylic caulk if the patch is matched up to a countertop, shower, tile finish, etc.
• Drywall pan for large amounts of mud
• Texture spray for orange peel finishes
Water-damaged drywall
Water-damaged drywall can be identified by ripples or blisters in the paint. If you feel the blisters and they aren't solid, or if the paint starts flaking off as soon as you touch it, you likely have a water issue.
Other common signs are areas where the drywall is soft to the touch and water stains/discoloration appear. Before you start a water-damaged drywall repair, be sure to identify and fix the source of the water intrusion.
If water is getting into your wall from rain, a sprinkler that’s too close to your house, or even from a plumbing leak, you’re likely to see patches of damage on your walls near the spot of the intrusion. That’s because drywall has a paper backing, so when it gets wet, it can bubble and wrinkle, sort of like a sheet of paper does.
To diagnose the problem, place a 4-foot level across the damaged area and learn how much the sheetrock has sagged. If it’s more than about 3/8 inch, the structural integrity of the drywall is probably ruined and the section should be replaced.
If no sagging has occurred, use an awl to randomly push into the sheetrock. You should feel substantial resistance, and the awl shouldn't be able to penetrate the sheetrock any more than 1/8 inch without excessive force. However, if the awl goes through the sheetrock much deeper than 3/16 inch, consider replacing the section.
Replace the section: Use a utility knife to cut out the damaged area, leaving a square or rectangle so it’s easy to match with a new patch of drywall. Look in the hole to see if the damage goes deeper than the drywall (to the studs, for example) and find the source of the leak so you can stop it before you fix the wall. Set up a fan near the hole and thoroughly dry the area before continuing. Cut a new piece of drywall to fit tightly into the new hole. You may have to back it with a piece of plywood. Attach the drywall and use a good-quality drywall tape to cover the seams.
Prime, paint and keep a close eye on it in case the damage returns. That could signal a more serious water problem than you suspected.
Repair the damage: If the damage is superficial, you may not have to replace the drywall. Dry the area thoroughly, sand the blisters and prime the spot with a pigmented lacquer product called KILZ which will keep the stain from bleeding through the new coat of paint.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson and from 7 to 10 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080) and -FM (100.7) in Green Valley.