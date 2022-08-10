eggs

Crickets striking up a tune in the middle of the night can drive anyone mad. Other than entertainment for the cat, there’s no benefit in allowing them to stay. In fact, their presence can do more harm than good.

The chirping of crickets can be annoying, but most importantly, crickets often attract their natural predators, such as scorpions. That is why eliminating them is important. They also cause damage if they munch on wallpaper glue, wool and silk.

Rosie on the House: Putting the kibosh on cricket infestations

Block the entry points crickets use to enter your home by sealing cracks in block, brick, wood, and stucco.


For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

