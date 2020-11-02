Rosie on the House: Prevent woodpeckers from damaging your home

Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Woody.
Woody who?
Woody you know, I’m moving in!
The incessant “drumming” coming from your air condition unit or roof is likely courtesy of a woodpecker. It’s a compliment: the woodpecker has taken a liking to your house. Though you may not be thrilled with the noise and damage they cause.
Like many animals and humans, woodpeckers are attracted to three main things: Food, water, and shelter.
To find bugs. Well-seasoned wood isn’t usually infested with insects, so woodpeckers drill into new houses, for about the first two years after a home is built, in search of dinner. If your property has any flying insects, ants, flower nectar, fruit or berries, lizards, or hummingbird feeders, you may be attracting woodpeckers by providing a food source. Woodpeckers can also get water from water fountains, fishponds or birdbaths, and any outdoor water bowls left out for pets.
To mark their territory. A drumming woodpecker is warning other birds that your home is his. They also drum to attract mates. This is common during the spring early in the morning and late in the afternoon.
To carve out a home for themselves. Woodpeckers nest in the cavities they create with their beaks. They prefer dead or dying trees, but if those aren’t around, they’ll use your home as a substitute.
No Vacancy Here, Woody
Keep woodpeckers away by removing food, water, or shelter. If they continue to come back after those resources are gone, try some of these tried and true preventative measures. You may need to do go through some trial and error to find the right combination.
IMPORTANT: Woodpeckers are a migratory nongame bird and are protected by the State and Federal Wildlife Departments and therefore should not be harmed. It is illegal to kill a woodpecker without a federal permit, and you can’t get a permit until you try every non-lethal scare tactic available.
Shiny Objects: Hang CDs, mylar balloons, cardboard covered with tinfoil, pie tins, or pinwheels with fishing line from the peak of the roof. So, keep the woodpecker preoccupied by placing a metal/tin object on the far end of your property away from bedrooms and neighbors.
Scare them away: Fly balloons painted with crazy eyes around your house. Bird control companies sell them. Install mobiles that look like hawks; 22 inches from wing to wing and 11 inches long. You can make them yourself from cardboard, plywood, or Styrofoam. Paint them dark and hang them with fishing line.
Not-so-tasty treats: Completely smother a pinecone in cheese to attract the woodpecker and sprinkle it with cayenne pepper. Place the pinecone(s) where the most woodpecker activity is; one taste of the cayenne pepper and the woodpecker should be convinced to relocate. Mix up a solution of cayenne pepper and water into a paste consistency and brush it onto the surface where the birds are active. When they get a beak full of pepper, they will find another home.
Fill a small spray bottle with water and Tabasco sauce. Spray the area where the woodpecker is causing damage such as tree bark, siding, etc. Let the woodpecker come back and peck at that area again. Woodpeckers typically do not like hot sauce and will remember never to peck that area again.
Get rid of the bugs: If you have not had your home treated for insects lately, you may be supplying the woodpecker with an amply supply of food. Call an exterminator to treat your home for pests.
Spray 'em away: If you are home a lot, keep a watch out for them. Every time they perch and begin to drum, spray them with a high-pressure hose.
Ropel is a great woodpecker repellent. Spray it on any surface using a garden-style pump sprayer.
If you already have woodpecker damage, hang thick plastic over the damaged areas. Mount small magnifying mirrors, flat, magnifying side up, to prevent further damage. This is only a temporary solution, as they need repair or replacement to prevent erosion or rot. Send Woody the bill.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM; 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.